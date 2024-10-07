New ruling on Epic case forces Google to open the Play Store to competitors, Google responds





This difference likely stems from the fundamental difference between iOS and Android: iOS is a closed ecosystem (at least in the U.S.), while Android allows for sideloading and alternative app stores. This distinction played a key role in the court's decision, highlighting the greater flexibility and openness of the Android platform. That last point is currently being challenged by Epic though, with a lawsuit that was recently filed against both Google and Samsung , citing how both companies are currently making the sideloading process a more convoluted one.





Google responds and warns of unintended negative consequences





Google contends that the decision contradicts the previous ruling in the similar case Epic brought against Apple, despite Android being an open platform that has always allowed for choice and flexibility, including multiple app stores and sideloading. The company plans to appeal the decision and seek a pause on Epic's requested changes pending the appeal. Google has responded to the ruling, stating that the mandated changes would jeopardize consumer privacy and security, hinder developers' ability to promote their apps, and stifle competition among device manufacturers. The company believes these changes, while potentially satisfying Epic Games, will have unintended consequences that negatively impact American consumers, developers, and device makers.



Google's appeal will focus on several key arguments:

Direct competition with Apple for consumers: Google asserts that the decision wrongly classifies Android as a separate market, while the Apple decision correctly recognized that Android and iOS compete within the same market.

Direct competition with Apple for app developers: Google emphasizes that developers prioritize building apps for both iOS and Android due to limited resources. Both Google and Apple invest in tools and programs to attract developers to their respective platforms.

Openness of Android and alternative app distribution: Google highlights that Android is an open platform offering developers multiple app distribution options, including pre-installed app stores on devices and direct downloads from websites.





Google maintains that Android has fostered choice, lowered prices, and democratized access to smartphones and apps. The company believes the initial decision and Epic's requested changes threaten these achievements and undermine Android's ability to compete with Apple's iOS. The company also maintains that it remains committed to advocating for the best interest of developers, device manufacturers, and Android users worldwide.