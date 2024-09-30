Subscribe to access exclusive content
Epic Games reignites Play Store battle, sues both Samsung and Google over sideloading restrictions

An image showing the Epic Games store logo
Epic Games, the company behind the popular game Fortnite, has once again entered the legal arena to challenge restrictions on app sideloading on Android devices. This time, the lawsuit targets both Samsung and Google, specifically focusing on a new feature in Samsung's One UI that adds another layer of difficulty to installing apps from sources other than the Google Play Store.

Sideloading, the practice of installing apps from sources other than the official app store, has always been a contentious issue in the mobile world. Apple's iOS has historically been quite restrictive, only recently allowing sideloading in the European Union, and even then with significant limitations. Android, on the other hand, has traditionally been more open to sideloading, although it still requires users to navigate certain settings to enable it.

The heart of the matter is Samsung's "Auto-Blocker" feature, which was introduced in 2023 with a set of protections for apps. Recently, Samsung started enforcing a new aspect of this feature on newer Galaxy devices, making it even more difficult to sideload apps. This change prompted Epic Games to remove Fortnite from Samsung's Galaxy Store in protest.

Epic Games' lawsuit alleges that the Auto-Blocker feature is illegal and unfairly favors the Google Play Store, hindering competition from other app stores. The company raises two primary concerns. Firstly, third-party app stores cannot be included in the Auto-Blocker's exceptions, forcing users to go through additional steps to install apps from these stores. Secondly, the Auto-Blocker is enabled by default, and disabling it requires navigating a complex process that Epic claims involves 21 steps — with plenty of illustrations (as seen below) proving so.

The 21-step process, as illustrated by Epic Games, to sideload a third party app when the Auto-Blocker is enabled. | Images credit — Epic Games

Epic argues that this new feature directly undermines the recent jury decision in the Epic vs. Google case, where Google was found to have an illegal monopoly with the Play Store and its billing practices. In the lawsuit, Epic is seeking to have the Auto-Blocker declared unlawful and mandate that the feature be removed or disabled by default.

As a tech enthusiast and Android user, I have mixed feelings about this. On one hand, I appreciate the openness of Android and the ability to sideload apps, which provides more flexibility and choice for users. On the other hand, I understand the need for security measures to protect users from malicious apps.

However, it seems like Samsung's Auto-Blocker feature might be going too far in restricting user freedom, especially when it's enabled by default and difficult to disable. If Epic Games is successful in its lawsuit, it could lead to a more open and competitive app ecosystem on Android, which would ultimately benefit consumers. We'll have to wait and see which way the courts side, and the repercussions of the subsequent ruling.
