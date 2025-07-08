Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
New report doubles down on Galaxy S25 FE's rumored sleek profile

Samsung may be giving the Galaxy S25 FE a design glow-up – a new leak supports earlier claims that the phone could debut with a slimmer 7.4mm body.

Galaxy S24 FE. | Image Credit – PhoneArena

Last month, we heard that the Galaxy S25 FE may get the Edge treatment and become thinner. Now, another report corroborates this information, highlighting Samsung's focus on thin and sleek devices. 

Reportedly, the South Korean tech giant may make the Galaxy S25 FE thinner by using a flexible OLED panel. This will reportedly reduce the thickness from 8.0mm on the S24 FE to 7.4mm on the S25 FE. 

Previously, Samsung has used regular OLED panels on FE models, and now, a new ZDNet report indicates the company may switch to a flexible OLED panel for the Galaxy S25 FE. By the way, a flexible OLED panel doesn't mean a foldable panel that Samsung uses in the Galaxy Z series. 

Basically, the difference between flexible OLED panels and more traditional panels is that the former doesn't come with a hard substrate. The substrate is the layer on which the display is built. Flexible OLED panels are slightly slimmer than regular ones because they use substrates like plastic or thin foil instead of rigid glass. 



So yep, this means Samsung is planning to make the Galaxy S25 FE a slim-chic beauty as well. Rumors say it may be just 7.4mm thick. The difference between the new (rumored) thickness and that of the S24 FE (8.0mm) may not be huge, but it may be noticeable in terms of weight and feel in the hand. 

Meanwhile, we've also previously heard that Samsung could shrink the bezels on the phone. 

Rumors also indicate we can expect Android 16 out of the box (with One UI 8 on top), a 4,700mAh battery, and 45W charging. It's very likely that the phone may be powered by Samsung's own Exynos 2400 chip, which recently showed itself (potentially) in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. The same chip is also found in the Galaxy S24 series. 

The Galaxy S24 FE launched in September last year, so we expect a similar timeframe for the Galaxy S25 FE. However, keep in mind that this phone has not been confirmed yet by Samsung. 

Fan Edition models are flagships with some corners cut for a more affordable price. As such, they stand out from the competition. The Galaxy S24 FE will have to rival the Pixel 10, which is also yet to be revealed, and also flagships like the iPhone 16 and the OnePlus 13

I personally think that a slim phone is a nice touch – as long as it doesn't come at the cost of battery life or thermal performance. If Samsung can really keep the 4,700mAh battery and solid cooling while trimming the body down, that's impressive. Phones that feel lighter and thinner do make a difference in everyday use, especially if you're holding them for long periods.

Iskra Petrova
