New report about the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra leaves almost nothing to the imagination
As we all know, Samsung is dominating the foldable market, with the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 being the best clamshell foldable you can currently buy. However, we will soon have another contender for the crown as the best clamshell foldable. As we already reported, Motorola recently teased that it will release its new Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra on June 1st.
Thanks to notable leakers like Evan Blass, we know a lot about the Razr 40 Ultra, including what the phone could look like. Recently, the leaker shared some press renders suggesting the phone's design.
Now, a new report from the folks at 91 Mobiles sheds some more light on the possible specs and price of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. Oh, and there are more press images, leaving little to the imagination.
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra design
Judging by the renders, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra won't differ much from its predecessor designwise. The main difference is that the secondary display of the Razr 40 Ultra will go around the rear cameras. From the images, we also see that the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will most likely be available in three colors: Black, Blue, and Red
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra rumored hardware specs
Now, as we all know, to beat or at least compete with the Galaxy Flip 4, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra needs to be more than just a pretty face; it needs to pack a punch as well. And according to 91 Mobiles' sources, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will come with some serious firepower under the hood.
As per the report, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will most likely come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. This is in line with previous rumors about the RAM and storage capacity of Motorola's upcoming high-end clamshell foldable. However, we must also note that some rumors suggest that the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra could also have a version with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space.
In its report, 91 Mobiles also states that the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be powered by a 3.2GHz (8-core) processor. And although it doesn't say the name of the processor, previous leaks suggest that the phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. And as we know, this is the same chipset that powers the Galaxy Flip 4.
As for the cameras, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will allegedly come with a 32MP primary shooter and a 12MP selfie snapper. The phone will also likely feature a primary 6.7-inch FHD+ POLED display, which previous reports suggest will have a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 3.5-inch secondary screen with 1056 x 1066 resolution.
The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is also expected to pack a 3,800mAh battery, with previous rumors indicating that the phone could support 33W charging. The device will also likely feature wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support.
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra possible US price
The Motorola Razr phones are usually premium devices, and by the looks of it, the Razr 40 Ultra won't be an exception to that rule. Packing a stylish design and top-tier performance in a clamshell form factor, Motorola's upcoming foldable will surely come with a hefty price tag. The question is, how much?
According to 91 Mobiles' report, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra could cost around $1000. There is no official word about the price of Motorola's upcoming high-end smartphone, but given that the 256GB version of the Galaxy Flip 4 has a price tag of $1,059.99 and that the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will most likely have the same chipset, RAM, and storage capacity, a $1000 price tag is pretty probable.
