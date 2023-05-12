Leaked press renders of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra reveal three color options for the clamshell

Leaker Evan Blass has posted what appears to be press renders of the upcoming Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. This is the premium version of Motorola's new clamshell foldable. Besides showing off the three color options (Black, Blue, and Red), the renders confirm the name of the device. And take a look at the Quick View screen which, at 3.5 inches, is the largest external display on any clamshell foldable this year. The previous generations of Razr models sport a 2.7-inch Quick View screen.





The latest rumored specs include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2640 resolution, and a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 supposedly is the application processor under the hood. The external display is nearly square with a 1056 x1066 resolution. The device will come with as much as 12GB of RAM paired with as much as 512GB of storage. Keeping the lights on is a 3640mAh battery that will support 33W charging.





The dual camera array features a 12MP primary camera which is backed by a Sony IMX563 sensor. Alongside that camera is a 13MP ultra-wide lens backed by SK Hynix's Hi1336 sensor. The internal screen carries a 32MP hole-punch selfie snapper that is driven by OmniVision OV32B40 sensor. Motorola will have Android 13 pre-installed on the phone.









The Razor 40 Ultra will compete in some markets against several clamshell flippers including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (and the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5), the Oppo Find N2 Flip, and the Vivo X Flip. In 2021 the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was the top-selling foldable smartphone globally. Last year, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was the top-selling foldable phone.





The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra could be just a couple of weeks away from being unveiled along with the Motorola Razr 40. Last year's Razr (2022) was not released in the U.S. so we will have to wait for the official unveiling to see what Lenovo/Motorola has in mind for this year.

