Motorola to unveil new Razr models on June 1st and yes, they are coming to the U.S.

Motorola has just revealed via a tweet that it will introduce two new Razr handsets on June 1st. The tweet, from the Motorola Twitter account, lasts all of 6 seconds but it does show two foldable devices in the background. One will be the premium Motorola Razr 40 Ultra with an impressively large Quick View external display, flagship specs, and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The Motorola Razr 40 will sport a more affordable price although it will have a smaller Quick View external display.









The video says "Flip the Script" and mentions the June 1st date of the unveiling. The premium Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2640) and a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate. Somewhat surprisingly, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will be under the hood instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The clamshell foldable will come with as much as 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The 3.5-inch Quick View display will have a nearly square 1056 x1066 resolution.

A 3640mAh battery will keep the lights on and it will support 33W charging. The dual camera array features a 12MP Sony IMX563 image sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens backed by SK Hynix's Hi1336 sensor. The internal screen has a 32MP hole-punch selfie snapper that is driven by the OmniVision OV32B40 sensor. Android 13 is pre-installed. Remember, these are the rumored specs for the premium Razr 40 Ultra model.







More importantly for U.S. readers, it appears that after skipping the country with last year's Razr, the 2023 models will be offered in the States. Why do we say that? Because Motorola's U.S. Twitter account also displayed the tweet with the six-second video teasing the upcoming event. Speaking of the event, once it is over we will have official specs, pricing, and availability for both the Razr 40 Ultra and the Razr 40.





It looks like Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are going to be facing tougher competition this year.

