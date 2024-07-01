The new power bank from OnePlus comes with 12 layers of safety protection
If your dream is to have a portable power outlet with you in the great outdoors, well… OnePlus has just made that dream come true with its brand-new power bank.
It's truly something:
Let's see what that means and unpack things a bit further.
First, the 12,000 mAh power capacity of OnePlus' new power bank might not seem like groundbreaking stuff to many – we're living in times when one can easily get a 20,000 mAh power bank without breaking the bank.
It's the speed that a power bank charges your phone at! And, yes, the new OnePlus power bank is stunning in that regard.
OnePlus 12 owners, for example, can enjoy charging their beautiful handset in less than half an hour – that's what 100W speeds get you! For reference, the Galaxy S24 comes with the "amazing" 25W charging speeds. Yup, that's four times less than what this OnePlus power bank goes!
In order to charge the power bank itself, one can use 45W SuperVOOC adapters – SuperVOOC is a fast charging technology developed by Oppo/OnePlus, allowing for significantly quicker charging times by using higher current and voltage levels. It utilizes customized batteries, adapters, and cables to safely and efficiently charge devices at speeds much faster than conventional charging methods.
With that adapter, the power bank will charge from 1 to 100% in only 90 minutes.
Weighing in at just 318 grams, this powerhouse device boasts an impressive 12 layers of safety protection. OnePlus has packed it with a battery core temperature monitor, overcharge protection, and over-discharge protection, plus more features, ensuring top-notch safety.
The latest OnePlus power bank arrived alongside some more devices from the popular brand at a recent launch event, namely:
The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro: a magnificent flagship killer with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside and up to 24GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. It features a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a camera setup including a 50-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and 2-megapixel macro camera.
What's special about it is that it incorporates a new 6,100 mAh Glacier battery, which can "dynamically adjust the charging currency within a reasonable range, minimizing the occurrence of dead lithium while maintaining the maximum charging current, therefore ensuring a healthier battery lifespan and faster charging speed".
Then, it's tablet time with the new OnePlus Pad Pro! This slate features a 9,510mAh battery, expected to last several days, and a high-resolution 3000 x 2120 display with 900 nits brightness and Dolby Vision certification. It comes with a 12.1-inch IPS LCD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage. The tablet also includes an 8MP front camera, a 13MP rear camera, and supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.
In China, it's priced at approximately $41 and we have our fingers crossed out here, hoping this power bank goodness makes it out to global markets.
There's more from OnePlus!
The OnePlus Watch 2 got upgraded in China. | Image credit - OnePlus
Finally, a new version of the OnePlus Watch 2 launched in China. The updated variant features eSIM support and NFC (Near Field Communications). Also, the new OnePlus Watch 2 offers a new watch band and features a slightly different watch dial.
