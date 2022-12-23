New OnePlus 11 details teased: partnership with Hasselblad and the alert slider makes a comeback
2
OnePlus has released a new video teaser for the upcoming OnePlus 11, from which we can make out several exciting confirmations. Most notably, the fan-favorite alert slider is confirmed to be making a comeback on its next flagship.
In case you need a quick reminder, that’s a small physical switch, allowing users to toggle between ring, vibrate and silent modes quickly. It became a staple of OnePlus phones over time, but was nowhere to be found on the OnePlus 10T, which caused fans to make a ruckus to help bring it back on the OnePlus 10 Pro. As such, it was a no-brainer for the company to stick to tradition for its next flagship.
Additionally, from the rather abstract teaser, you can make out a familiar logo placed on the circular camera setup: that of Hasselblad. This confirms a partnership with the Swedish digital camera and lens manufacturer.
Previous leaked renders also featured the Hasselblad logo; however, this is the first time that we’ve gotten official confirmation from OnePlus on that. This marks the return of the partnership, which was last seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro, which we found to be a worthy contender in the “solid and reliable camera performance” bracket.
In case you need a quick reminder, that’s a small physical switch, allowing users to toggle between ring, vibrate and silent modes quickly. It became a staple of OnePlus phones over time, but was nowhere to be found on the OnePlus 10T, which caused fans to make a ruckus to help bring it back on the OnePlus 10 Pro. As such, it was a no-brainer for the company to stick to tradition for its next flagship.
You asked. We answered.#OnePlus11 5G— OnePlus (@oneplus) December 22, 2022
Additionally, from the rather abstract teaser, you can make out a familiar logo placed on the circular camera setup: that of Hasselblad. This confirms a partnership with the Swedish digital camera and lens manufacturer.
Previous leaked renders also featured the Hasselblad logo; however, this is the first time that we’ve gotten official confirmation from OnePlus on that. This marks the return of the partnership, which was last seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro, which we found to be a worthy contender in the “solid and reliable camera performance” bracket.
We already know that the phone will have a triple camera setup, placed in what appears to be a slightly off-center circular setup. In the past, we’ve speculated that OnePlus is aiming to match the upcoming Galaxy S23 flagship from Samsung in terms of photography, and this renewed partnership might be OnePlus’ ace-up-the-sleeve.
What are the latest OnePlus 11 announcements?
This is just the latest in a slew of announcements and leaks. This Monday — which feels like an age ago in OnePlus-news-years — we finally found out what the OnePlus 11 is going to look like. And the very same day, we reported on a launch event being scheduled for February 7, 2023!
While that would have definitely been enough to keep OnePlus fans warm throughout the cold season, yesterday we also had the OnePlus 11’s full spec sheet basically confirmed. Here’s the most exciting details of the OnePlus 11’s configuration:
With a launch date set for Q1 of 2023, we’re expecting the OnePlus 11 to be released around early April, with a possible price tag around the $800 mark. And in case you are not willing to wait it out, you can always check out the holiday sale that OnePlus have going on right now.
While that would have definitely been enough to keep OnePlus fans warm throughout the cold season, yesterday we also had the OnePlus 11’s full spec sheet basically confirmed. Here’s the most exciting details of the OnePlus 11’s configuration:
- 6.7” AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate
- The latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Variants with up to 16GB of RAM
- 4,870mAh battery
- Comes with a 100W charger
With a launch date set for Q1 of 2023, we’re expecting the OnePlus 11 to be released around early April, with a possible price tag around the $800 mark. And in case you are not willing to wait it out, you can always check out the holiday sale that OnePlus have going on right now.
Things that are NOT allowed: