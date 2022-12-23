PSA: These snazzy OnePlus holiday deals are still live so don’t forget to unwrap them before Xmas!

wrapped up

OnePlus 10 Pro 8GB + 128GB 6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | Triple camera system with 48MP main camera and telephoto with 3.3x zoom | 5,000mAh battery $250 off (31%) $549 $799 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus 10T 6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 | Triple camera system with 50MP main camera 4,800mAh battery $50 off (8%) $599 $649 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus Nord N200 5G 6.49 inches 90Hz screen | Snapdragon 480 5G chip | Triple camera system | 5,000mAh battery $60 off (25%) $179 99 $239 99 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus Nord N20 5G 6.43 inches AMOLED screen | Triple camera system with 64MP main camera | Snapdragon 695 chip | 4,500mAh battery $70 off (23%) $229 $299 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus Nord Buds AI Noise Reduction | Fast charging $10 off (26%) $29 $39 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus Buds Pro Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation | Water and sweat resistance | Dual connection $70 off (47%) $79 99 $149 99 Buy at OnePlus



OnePlus 10 Pro, which is among the best all-rounded flagships of the year

OnePlus 10T, which is shockingly good for a mid-range device

OnePlus N200 5G — the reliable budget option with a fluid screen

OnePlus N20 5G is here too, in case you need an entry-level phone

And if it was a brand new pair of true-wireless earbuds that you were looking for, OnePlus have their Nord Buds and Buds Pro discounted too. Isn’t it nice when brands consider giving us a complete package? Oh, and speaking of all-rounded packages, this is your kind reminder that all of the phones above come bundled with charging bricks.



As if all of this wasn’t enough, things get even better, as OnePlus is bringing in hefty doses of Christmas cheer this year. Maybe it has something to do with their recent anniversary? But it is in reverse, because they are the gift givers.



The prices of all the phones and buds, listed above, can go down even further if you can trade-in a phone, with bonus points — er , discounts — if it is a OnePlus branded one. Additionally, you can snag a sweet extra few percent off if you sign up on their website, so make sure to do that!



It's almost Christmas! And oftentimes, we’re soin getting things done that we forget to take care of ourselves. Well, if you are in that situation, these awesome holiday deals from OnePlus might help wake that Christmas cheer in you.