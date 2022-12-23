Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

PSA: These snazzy OnePlus holiday deals are still live so don’t forget to unwrap them before Xmas!

Deals OnePlus
PSA: These snazzy OnePlus holiday deals are still live so don't forget to unwrap them before Xmas!
It's almost Christmas! And oftentimes, we’re so wrapped up in getting things done that we forget to take care of ourselves. Well, if you are in that situation, these awesome holiday deals from OnePlus might help wake that Christmas cheer in you.

OnePlus 10 Pro 8GB + 128GB

6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | Triple camera system with 48MP main camera and telephoto with 3.3x zoom | 5,000mAh battery
$250 off (31%)
$549
$799
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 10T

6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 | Triple camera system with 50MP main camera 4,800mAh battery
$50 off (8%)
$599
$649
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus Nord N200 5G

6.49 inches 90Hz screen | Snapdragon 480 5G chip | Triple camera system | 5,000mAh battery
$60 off (25%)
$179 99
$239 99
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus Nord N20 5G

6.43 inches AMOLED screen | Triple camera system with 64MP main camera | Snapdragon 695 chip | 4,500mAh battery
$70 off (23%)
$229
$299
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus Nord Buds

AI Noise Reduction | Fast charging
$10 off (26%)
$29
$39
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus Buds Pro

Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation | Water and sweat resistance | Dual connection
$70 off (47%)
$79 99
$149 99
Buy at OnePlus

Some of the best phones of 2022 have gotten heavy discounts over on OnePlus’ official website, among which:


And if it was a brand new pair of true-wireless earbuds that you were looking for, OnePlus have their Nord Buds and Buds Pro discounted too. Isn’t it nice when brands consider giving us a complete package? Oh, and speaking of all-rounded packages, this is your kind reminder that all of the phones above come bundled with charging bricks.

As if all of this wasn’t enough, things get even better, as OnePlus is bringing in hefty doses of Christmas cheer this year. Maybe it has something to do with their recent anniversary? But it is in reverse, because they are the gift givers.

The prices of all the phones and buds, listed above, can go down even further if you can trade-in a phone, with bonus points — er, discounts — if it is a OnePlus branded one. Additionally, you can snag a sweet extra few percent off if you sign up on their website, so make sure to do that!

Now, usually we’d tell you to sleep on it, if you feel like you aren’t sure. But this is a PSA — the sale will be over in a couple of days, and you only have until December 25 to submit your orders. It’s the time of giving — check out the deals and go for it. You deserve it!
