These are the new M4 Macs coming next month

A person using an M3 MacBook Pro for work
*Header image is referential and showcases the M3 MacBook Pro. | Image credit — Apple

With the iPhone 16 finally announced Apple is now gearing up to reveal the new lineup of Macs next month. As was predicted before, Mac and iPad announcements did not make the cut for this month’s event. The next event will also most likely be focusing on the same selling point Apple boasted about for the iPhone: Apple Intelligence.

These new Macs will be powered by the latest M4 chips: likely a decent performance upgrade over the previous M3. Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman revealed which products we’re going to see in October:

  • A low-end 14 inch MacBook Pro
  • High-end 14 and 16 inch MacBook Pros
  • An M4 iMac
  • And the redesigned M4 Mac mini

Sadly, we’re going to have to wait for an M4 MacBook Air, which I highly prefer for its beautiful fanless design. Once mocked for low-end specs at mouthwatering prices, Apple’s computers have become excellent machines since they’ve started using Apple silicon. And the company is aiming to further improve its desktop solutions using AI.

Video Thumbnail
Apple Intelligence promises lots of features but it’ll be a while before you get them. | Video credit — Apple

Gurman has also given us some insider information about the new mini. It will reportedly not be sacrificing function for form and instead will feature a healthy selection of ports. While I do quite like the MacBooks, I’m still not sold on the iMac and Mac mini. That $999 monitor stand really left a sour taste in my mouth as well.

Mac and iPad announcements didn’t happen at the September event because Apple focused a lot on its ecosystem. AI especially was front and center for a large chunk of the presentation. The company seems to be ignoring the fact that this is a very fragmented launch considering neither the EU or China are getting Apple Intelligence.

If there’s one thing Apple fans can look forward to it’s the modern revamp of iPhone SE which is reportedly slated for next year. The iPhone 16 reveal may have been the most boring Apple event ever but the SE has a decent chance at becoming one of the best phones available today.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

