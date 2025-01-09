Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

A new iPhone app from Apple could change how you manage events

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Apps
A person holding the iPhone 16 Pro Max in their hands.
Apple recently dropped the second developer beta of iOS 18.3. While the update didn't bring any major features, it seems to include references to an unreleased in-house app that is still under wraps.

Love event planning? Apple might have something in the works for you


It seems Apple is cooking up a new app for your iPhone called Invites. While we don't have many details yet, iOS 18.3 beta 2 seems to hint that the app could allow users to share invites for both in-person and online events. It's expected to sync with iCloud and could even have a web version on iCloud.com.

While Apple already lets you send invites through the Calendar app for events like meetings, the upcoming Invites app could take a different approach. Instead of functioning like traditional calendar invites, it might allow you to share a link to a page with event details displayed in a more visually appealing way, along with a list of invitees. Imagine using it for events like birthday parties, weddings, reunions, or even company-wide gatherings.



The report hints that Apple may use a relatively new internal framework called GroupKit to manage groups of people, like invitees. However, it's still unclear whether the Invites app will be a standalone offering or if it will be integrated with other parts of Apple's system, such as a mini iMessage feature, for example.

Personally, I wouldn't be surprised if any new app from Apple includes some form of AI integration, too. Apple Intelligence and Siri could perhaps help with event planning, similar to how Google's Gemini app helps create Calendar events. But hey, that's just my guess – we'll have to wait and see what Apple has in store.

Apple didn't mention this app during WWDC 2024 when iOS 18 was unveiled, so there's a possibility that the company is still just testing the waters with this idea. It might end up scrapping it or pushing it back to a future iOS release. That said, I think an app like this would definitely be a great addition for many iOS users if it eventually launches.

Apple has also been spotted working on another new app, which is dedicated entirely to games, and it's set to launch with a future iOS update.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G passes MIIT certification: Dual SIM, Android 15, and a 5,000mah battery
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G passes MIIT certification: Dual SIM, Android 15, and a 5,000mah battery
At 40% off, the JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds with a smart case deliver pro sound at a bargain price
At 40% off, the JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds with a smart case deliver pro sound at a bargain price
Verizon and Samsung's shift to Google Messages set to pay off with MLS encryption on the horizon
Verizon and Samsung's shift to Google Messages set to pay off with MLS encryption on the horizon
The Pixel 8 shines bright once more with a jaw-dropping discount on Amazon
The Pixel 8 shines bright once more with a jaw-dropping discount on Amazon
What a coincidence: iPhone 16 Pro is too expensive for China's subsidy scheme
What a coincidence: iPhone 16 Pro is too expensive for China's subsidy scheme
Experience superb battery life with the Garmin Venu 3S and save $100 at Amazon
Experience superb battery life with the Garmin Venu 3S and save $100 at Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless