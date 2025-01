A new iPhone app from Apple could change how you manage events

iOS 18

Apple didn't mention this app during WWDC 2024 when iOS 18 was unveiled, so there's a possibility that the company is still just testing the waters with this idea. It might end up scrapping it or pushing it back to a future iOS release. That said, I think an app like this would definitely be a great addition for many iOS users if it eventually launches.



The report hints that Apple may use a relatively new internal framework called GroupKit to manage groups of people, like invitees. However, it's still unclear whether the Invites app will be a standalone offering or if it will be integrated with other parts of Apple's system, such as a mini iMessage feature, for example.Personally, I wouldn't be surprised if any new app from Apple includes some form of AI integration, too. Apple Intelligence and Siri could perhaps help with event planning, similar to how Google's Gemini app helps create Calendar events . But hey, that's just my guess – we'll have to wait and see what Apple has in store.