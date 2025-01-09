A new iPhone app from Apple could change how you manage events
Apple recently dropped the second developer beta of iOS 18.3. While the update didn't bring any major features, it seems to include references to an unreleased in-house app that is still under wraps.
It seems Apple is cooking up a new app for your iPhone called Invites. While we don't have many details yet, iOS 18.3 beta 2 seems to hint that the app could allow users to share invites for both in-person and online events. It's expected to sync with iCloud and could even have a web version on iCloud.com.
The report hints that Apple may use a relatively new internal framework called GroupKit to manage groups of people, like invitees. However, it's still unclear whether the Invites app will be a standalone offering or if it will be integrated with other parts of Apple's system, such as a mini iMessage feature, for example.
Apple didn't mention this app during WWDC 2024 when iOS 18 was unveiled, so there's a possibility that the company is still just testing the waters with this idea. It might end up scrapping it or pushing it back to a future iOS release. That said, I think an app like this would definitely be a great addition for many iOS users if it eventually launches.
Apple has also been spotted working on another new app, which is dedicated entirely to games, and it's set to launch with a future iOS update.
Love event planning? Apple might have something in the works for you
It seems Apple is cooking up a new app for your iPhone called Invites. While we don't have many details yet, iOS 18.3 beta 2 seems to hint that the app could allow users to share invites for both in-person and online events. It's expected to sync with iCloud and could even have a web version on iCloud.com.
While Apple already lets you send invites through the Calendar app for events like meetings, the upcoming Invites app could take a different approach. Instead of functioning like traditional calendar invites, it might allow you to share a link to a page with event details displayed in a more visually appealing way, along with a list of invitees. Imagine using it for events like birthday parties, weddings, reunions, or even company-wide gatherings.
Right now, you can use the Calendar app for all your events management. | Image credit – PhoneArena
The report hints that Apple may use a relatively new internal framework called GroupKit to manage groups of people, like invitees. However, it's still unclear whether the Invites app will be a standalone offering or if it will be integrated with other parts of Apple's system, such as a mini iMessage feature, for example.
Personally, I wouldn't be surprised if any new app from Apple includes some form of AI integration, too. Apple Intelligence and Siri could perhaps help with event planning, similar to how Google's Gemini app helps create Calendar events. But hey, that's just my guess – we'll have to wait and see what Apple has in store.
Apple didn't mention this app during WWDC 2024 when iOS 18 was unveiled, so there's a possibility that the company is still just testing the waters with this idea. It might end up scrapping it or pushing it back to a future iOS release. That said, I think an app like this would definitely be a great addition for many iOS users if it eventually launches.
Apple has also been spotted working on another new app, which is dedicated entirely to games, and it's set to launch with a future iOS update.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: