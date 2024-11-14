Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Google Calendar integration with Gemini in Gmail goes live

Google’s Gemini has been part of Gmail’s side panel since the beginning of the year. Today, the Mountain View company revealed that Google Calendar has been added to the list of apps that Gemini in Gmail connects with.

This means that Gmail users will be able to perform calendar related actions or answer questions about their calendar, including the ones below:

  • When is my [first event] next week?
  • Create a [30 min] calendar event for my weekly [yoga class] every [Monday and Wednesday] at [9 AM].
  • Create a [1h] event for [lunch] [tomorrow] at [noon].

Besides that, you can now create calendar events via Gmail using Gemini, as well as learn additional details about the existing events in your Calendar. However, there’s rather long list of tasks that Gemini in Gmail can’t do at this time:

  • Add or remove guests from events or create events by extracting information from an email.
  • Pull up attachments or RSVPs related to a meeting.
  • Find the best time to meet with other people or find time slots when you’re available to meet.
  • Create tasks, an out of office, focus times or set working locations.
  • Add or manage meeting rooms.

Google Calendar integration with Gemini in Gmail | Screenshot credits: Google

Some or all of the features missing that are listed above might become available at some point in the future. The good news is we’ll find out when exactly these features will hit Gmail since Google will provide us with an update via the Workspace blog.

According to Google, the Google Calendar integration with Gemini in Gmail will not be available to everyone at once. The search giant announced the new feature will be rolled out over the course of the next few weeks, so the deployment is expected to be completed by December 6, 2024.

As far as availability is concerned, this feature is available for Google Workspace customers with the following add-ons: Gemini Business, Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education, Gemini Education Premium, and Google One AI Premium.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena.

