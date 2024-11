Google Calendar integration with Gemini in Gmail goes live

Google Calendar integration with Gemini in Gmail | Screenshot credits: Google

Some or all of the features missing that are listed above might become available at some point in the future. The good news is we’ll find out when exactly these features will hit Gmail since Google will provide us with an update via the Workspace blog.According to Google, the Google Calendar integration with Gemini in Gmail will not be available to everyone at once. The search giant announced the new feature will be rolled out over the course of the next few weeks, so the deployment is expected to be completed by December 6, 2024.As far as availability is concerned, this feature is available for Google Workspace customers with the following add-ons: Gemini Business, Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education, Gemini Education Premium, and Google One AI Premium.