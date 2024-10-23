Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Apple may be working on an App Store dedicated to games

By
Apple Apps
Apple reportedly has a new project in the works and seems to be getting more invested in gaming. 9to5Mac sources have claimed Apple is working on a new App Store-like app dedicated to games that's to come with a future iOS update.

Reportedly, the new app combines functions from the App Store as well as the Game Center in one place. It seems this new app is not going to replace Game Center, but will instead integrate with the user's Game Center profile for a more seamless experience.

9to5Mac's sources say that the app is going to have multiple tabs like a "Play Now" tab, a tab for your gamers, one for your friends, and others. In the Play Now section, you will reportedly have editorial content and game suggestions. Also, you'll see challenges, leaderboards, and game suggestions.

According to the report, Games from both the App Store and Apple Arcade will be featured in the new app store. Also, gaming events will reportedly be promoted there, as well as info about updates.


On top of that, Apple is said to be experimenting with some form of FaceTime/iMessage integration with the gaming app. This could probably help gamers communicate with each other. Also, developers may be able to provide mini-games based on App Clips.

Basically, it looks like this app would be like an Xbox app for the iPhone, and this could be in an effort to make the iPhone more appealing to gamers.

Right now, Apple has Apple Arcade, a subscription service that provides access to multiple games for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. The service costs $6.99 per month and is currently integrated with the App Store.

At the moment, it's not clear whether this new gaming App Store app will be available with some future iOS 18 update, or maybe with iOS 19 next year.

I'm very much a fan of this idea and I think gamers would appreciate having a separate App Store with a focus on games. I'm excited to see exactly how this will be implemented by Apple. When we know more, we'll make sure to let you know, so stay tuned!
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Loading Comments...

