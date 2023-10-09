Leaked Google Pixel 8a high quality renders reveal design changes are underway
1
It's been less than a week since the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro officially launched, and already we are getting a leaked hands-on and high quality renders of the yet-to-be-released Pixel 8a. In addition to the renders, we also got a peak into some of the alleged specs of Google's next mid-range device.
The exclusive Pixel 8a look comes to us courtesy of OnLeaks/X on behalf of Smartprix, both of which have been extremely accurate and timely with reporting Google phone leaks. In fact, their leaks on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were released a whole eight months before the phones' launch.
Today, they are releasing new 5K quality renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 8a, as well as a 360 degree video and some key specifications on the device. These renders reveal some interesting information on the direction Google is taking with their smartphone design language, which matches up with an alleged Pixel 8a hands-on image that surfaced last month.
Credit: OnLeaks / Smartprix
Summary of alleged Pixel 8a specs
- Dimensions: 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm (Pixel 7a dimensions: 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm.)
- Display (diagonal): 6.1"
- CPU: Tensor G3 with Mali-G715 GPU
- RAM: 8GB
- OS: Android 14
- Codename: Akita
What's different this time around?
According to leaked renders and specs, the upcoming Google Pixel 8a is expected to have a sleeker, more modern design than its predecessor, the Pixel 7a. The most notable change is the redesigned body with rounded corners, which departs from the boxy shape of the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 8a is also slightly smaller, less wide, and slimmer than the Pixel 7a.
The display also seems to have a 2.5D curved glass on top. This means that the edges of the display are slightly curved, which should reportedly give the phone a more premium look and feel.
The USB Type-C port and stereo speakers are located on the bottom edge, while the top edge has an ultra-wideband antenna and earpiece. The power button and volume rocker are on the right edge, and the Google logo is on the back. The SIM tray is on the left edge. Cellular antenna bands are visible in the top, left, and right-hand side edges of the phone.
On the rear panel, the Pixel 8a has a camera visor that houses two camera sensors. The front of the phone has a 6.1-inch flat screen with a hole-punch camera cutout in the top center. The bezels are relatively thin on the sides and there is a small chin on the bottom.
As time progresses, and judging by the speed in which information on Pixel devices leak, I am sure that it won't be long until we see some more Pixel 8a leaks. Historically, Google has released their "A" line of devices in May, and with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro already selling, I'm sure the company's attention is already shifting to the mid-range market.
