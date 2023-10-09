Leaked Google Pixel 8a high quality renders reveal design changes are underway

Pixel 8

Credit: OnLeaks / Smartprix

Summary of alleged Pixel 8a specs

Dimensions: 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm (Pixel 7a dimensions: 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm.)

Display (diagonal): 6.1"

CPU: Tensor G3 with Mali-G715 GPU

RAM: 8GB

OS: Android 14

Codename: Akita

What's different this time around?

According to leaked renders and specs, the upcoming Google Pixel 8 a is expected to have a sleeker, more modern design than its predecessor, the Pixel 7a . The most notable change is the redesigned body with rounded corners, which departs from the boxy shape of the Pixel 7a . The Pixel 8 a is also slightly smaller, less wide, and slimmer than the Pixel 7a .



On the rear panel, the Pixel 8 a has a camera visor that houses two camera sensors. The front of the phone has a 6.1-inch flat screen with a hole-punch camera cutout in the top center. The bezels are relatively thin on the sides and there is a small chin on the bottom.



The display also seems to have a 2.5D curved glass on top. This means that the edges of the display are slightly curved, which should reportedly give the phone a more premium look and feel.



The USB Type-C port and stereo speakers are located on the bottom edge, while the top edge has an ultra-wideband antenna and earpiece. The power button and volume rocker are on the right edge, and the Google logo is on the back. The SIM tray is on the left edge. Cellular antenna bands are visible in the top, left, and right-hand side edges of the phone.



