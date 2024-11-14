Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

New Gemini standalone app launches on iPhone

An illustration of an iPhone running Gemini Live

Google has launched a dedicated Gemini app for iPhone, making its personal AI assistant available to iOS users worldwide. The app, available for free download in the App Store, offers a streamlined Gemini experience with features aimed at enhancing learning, creativity, and productivity.


Gemini Live on iPhone. | Image credit — Google - New Gemini standalone app launches on iPhone
Gemini Live on iPhone. | Image credit — Google


A standout feature of the Gemini iPhone app is Gemini Live, enabling users to engage in natural, free-flowing conversations with the AI assistant. This functionality debuted on the Pixel 9 series and is particularly useful for interview preparation, seeking recommendations for activities in a new city, or brainstorming ideas. Gemini Live supports ten distinct voices and is available in over ten languages.


The app also aids with learning by allowing users to ask questions on any topic, receive personalized study plans, and access custom, step-by-step guidance tailored to their learning style. Additionally, Gemini can assess knowledge with quizzes, including those based on complex diagrams.


Gemini used for research and quizzes. | Image credit — Google


Another highlight is the integration of Imagen 3, Google's latest image generation model. Imagen 3 can rapidly transform text descriptions into high-quality AI images, catering to various needs, from creating visuals for group chats to developing unique graphics for creative projects.


New Gemini standalone app launches on iPhone


Furthermore, the Gemini iPhone app seamlessly connects with other Google apps through Extensions. This integration enables Gemini to access and display relevant information from apps such as YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, and Calendar within a single conversation.


New Gemini standalone app launches on iPhone



The Gemini app is now available on both Android and iOS devices in their respective app stores, providing users with a powerful AI-powered personal assistant. Considering Gemini was initially only available on iOS as part of the Google app, this is a huge step ahead.


This release marks a significant expansion of Google's AI assistant's reach, potentially impacting how iPhone users interact with AI and integrate it into their daily routines. iPhones previously hosted AI capabilities from Apple itself plus chatGPT. Now Gemini joins the pack, bringing to iOS the app's diverse functionalities, from conversational capabilities to learning tools and image generation. It will be interesting to see how Gemini and Apple Intelligence (once fully rolled out) will coexist, and I'm curious which one I will end up using the most on my iOS devices.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

