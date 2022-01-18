Leaked renders showcase the four colors the Galaxy S22+ will be available in

Leaked renders showcase the four colors the Galaxy S22+ will be available in0
Here are the colors the Galaxy S22+ will be available in
Leaks about the upcoming Galaxy S22 series are now piling up and painting the picture of what we should expect from the flagship phones. A newly leaked series of renders showcases the four colors the Galaxy S22+ will come in, again corroborating earlier leaks about its looks.
As you can see, the Galaxy S22+ will be available in four colors: Black, Green, White, and Pink Gold. Keep in mind that the names of the shades may not be the official ones, as Samsung is known for spicing up the names of color variants for its phones. Anyway, the renders above show the four color options and how they might look like on the Galaxy S22+.
Additionally, the LED flash is located outside the camera module (on the right-hand side), while on the right edge of the phone we find the power and volume keys.
It seems the Galaxy S22 series will be unveiled sometime in the beginning of February (some leakers say February 8, some February 9, but the date is coming closer so we might not wait as long anymore to get some official information).
- Read more:Galaxy S22 colors: what to expect
Galaxy S22 series: expectations, specs, what we know so far
As we already mentioned above, there has been an abundance of leaks about the upcoming flagship trio in the last couple of months, and the information provided by those has pretty much left almost no stone unturned at this point.
Let's talk about the specs we expect to see from the premium lineup this year. The Galaxy S22 series will have two variants of chips, depending on the market (similarly to what Samsung did in the past few years), with a US variant powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and a second variant for some countries (probably Europe, India, and others) powered by the hot-out-of-the-oven Exynos 2200.
According to leaks, there will be a $100 increase in pricing for the three models for the S22 series, meaning the vanilla S22 will start at S22 - $899, the S22 Plus from $1099, and the beast Galaxy S22 Ultra from $1299.
In terms of display sizes, the Ultra will be the biggest (understandably) with a 6.8-inch display, complemented by the now-standard 120Hz refresh rate. The S22+ will feature a 6,55-inch display, while the vanilla S22 will have a 6.06-inch display. Of course, the trio will have an adaptive high refresh rate and AMOLED displays. It also seems the peak brightness will be increased (at least for the S22+ and probably Ultra) to 1,700 nits.
Cameras on the three phones will not disappoint either. The Ultra will come with a mighty 108MP main sensor for its quad-camera system. The Galaxy S22+ will feature a triple-camera setup with a main sensor of 50MP, and probably the same camera setup will be for the S22 as well.
All three phones will run One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 out of the box.