Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Samsung Android

Leaked renders showcase the four colors the Galaxy S22+ will be available in

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Leaked renders showcase the four colors the Galaxy S22+ will be available in
Yesterday, we revealed some leaked official renders for the Galaxy S22+ that showcased its design and black color option. Now, MySmartPrice reports about a new leak coming from reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal, which shows us the four color options the middle brother of Samsung's flagship trio will come in. Check them out!

Here are the colors the Galaxy S22+ will be available in


Leaks about the upcoming Galaxy S22 series are now piling up and painting the picture of what we should expect from the flagship phones. A newly leaked series of renders showcases the four colors the Galaxy S22+ will come in, again corroborating earlier leaks about its looks.



As you can see, the Galaxy S22+ will be available in four colors: Black, Green, White, and Pink Gold. Keep in mind that the names of the shades may not be the official ones, as Samsung is known for spicing up the names of color variants for its phones. Anyway, the renders above show the four color options and how they might look like on the Galaxy S22+.

This leak comes corroborating previous leaks about the design of the premium phone. The Galaxy S22+ will feature a flat screen with a centered punch hole for the selfie camera. On the back, it will have a triple-camera system, and the camera module design seemingly resembles the S21 series where the module meets the frame of the phone.

Additionally, the LED flash is located outside the camera module (on the right-hand side), while on the right edge of the phone we find the power and volume keys.

It seems the Galaxy S22 series will be unveiled sometime in the beginning of February (some leakers say February 8, some February 9, but the date is coming closer so we might not wait as long anymore to get some official information).


Galaxy S22 series: expectations, specs, what we know so far


As we already mentioned above, there has been an abundance of leaks about the upcoming flagship trio in the last couple of months, and the information provided by those has pretty much left almost no stone unturned at this point.

Let's talk about the specs we expect to see from the premium lineup this year. The Galaxy S22 series will have two variants of chips, depending on the market (similarly to what Samsung did in the past few years), with a US variant powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and a second variant for some countries (probably Europe, India, and others) powered by the hot-out-of-the-oven Exynos 2200.

According to leaks, there will be a $100 increase in pricing for the three models for the S22 series, meaning the vanilla S22 will start at S22 - $899, the S22 Plus from $1099, and the beast Galaxy S22 Ultra from $1299.

In terms of display sizes, the Ultra will be the biggest (understandably) with a 6.8-inch display, complemented by the now-standard 120Hz refresh rate. The S22+ will feature a 6,55-inch display, while the vanilla S22 will have a 6.06-inch display. Of course, the trio will have an adaptive high refresh rate and AMOLED displays. It also seems the peak brightness will be increased (at least for the S22+ and probably Ultra) to 1,700 nits.

Cameras on the three phones will not disappoint either. The Ultra will come with a mighty 108MP main sensor for its quad-camera system. The Galaxy S22+ will feature a triple-camera setup with a main sensor of 50MP, and probably the same camera setup will be for the S22 as well.

All three phones will run One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 out of the box.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Galaxy A53 5G will reportedly ship with a 15W charger in the box
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Galaxy A53 5G will reportedly ship with a 15W charger in the box
Galaxy S10 5G joins the Android 12 club in US and South Korea
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Galaxy S10 5G joins the Android 12 club in US and South Korea
Google working on a new Digital Wellbeing widget for your home screen
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google working on a new Digital Wellbeing widget for your home screen
Forget the rumors; Samsung unveils the 5G Exynos 2200 with AMD graphics
by Alan Friedman,  0
Forget the rumors; Samsung unveils the 5G Exynos 2200 with AMD graphics
The best phones for kids - updated January 2022
by Rado Minkov,  17
The best phones for kids - updated January 2022
Weird Google Keep bug only affects Samsung devices running Android 12
by Alan Friedman,  0
Weird Google Keep bug only affects Samsung devices running Android 12
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless