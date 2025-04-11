Welcome to Android's "Big Battery Era"

Remember the days when you were lucky to get through a full day of use out of your smartphone by refreshing the battery just once in the afternoon? Then came all-day battery life and still, users wanted more. The goal is to feature a phone with a battery large enough to allow the user to miss or even skip a night or two of charging and replenishing and still have the power available to run the phone all day the next day.











Digital Chat Station adds that these high-end Android handsets will peak at 7500 mAh. There already is a phone with a 7050 mAh battery and that is the Red Magic 10 Pro gaming phone . The buzz on the street is that the One Plus 14 will feature a 7000 mAh battery which would be a massive increase from the 6000 mAh capacity battery used on the OnePlus 13





The Weibo post, after going through Google Translate, says that the new battery systems will be able to support 100W wired charging and 50W-80W wireless charging. Faster charging is important when you look at larger battery capacities or else you'll be spending much of your day waiting for that large battery on your phone to charge fully. Digital Chat Station notes that the 8000 mAh batteries will first be found in mid-range Android models before moving on to the flagship handsets. He sees top shelf Android phones reaching 7500 mAh by the end of this year.











Part of the new surge in smartphone battery capacities comes from the switch to silicon-carbon batteries from lithium-ion cells. This is due to the silicon used in the new batteries which can store more energy in the same physical size than the current cells which use graphite. As a result, manufacturers can pack their handsets with huge-capacity batteries without having to make their devices thicker or heavier.

