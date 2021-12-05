Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View
Android Software updates Apps Games Google

New feature reveals whether your Android phone sports the latest version of the Google Play Store

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
New feature reveals whether your Android phone sports the latest version of the Google Play Store
It could just be that this writer is in the minority, but yours truly always preferred calling the Android app storefront the Android Market instead of the Google Play Store. The change was made in March 2012 as Google sought to unify the Android Market and Google in one brand. Just two years before the name switch, the Android Market contained just 30,000 apps, up from 10,000 in September 2010 and 16,000 in December 2010.

19 months later, the Android Market was home to half a million apps and Android was on its way to becoming the most popular mobile operating system on the planet. At last count, there are over 2.5 million apps in the Google Play Store.

9to5Google reports that coming to the Google Play Store via a server-side update is a new quick and easy way to make sure that your Android phone is running the latest version of the Play Store. Simply open the app and tap on the profile picture on the right side of the search bar at the top of the screen. From there, tap on Settings > About and when you scroll down toward the bottom of the display, you'll see the words "Update Play Store" in green text.

Tap on that link and if your version of the Play Store is the most recent available, you'll get a message that says "Google Play Store is up to date." If you need to update the app, you will be given that opportunity. While not all Android or even Pixel users have received this update, we see it (as you can tell from the image that we've included with this article) on our ancient Pixel 2 XL running Android 11.

Before adding this feature, tapping on the version number from the About screen would check to see if your Android phone was sitting on an update for the Play Store. The problem is that unless you knew about this, there would be no reason for you or anyone to tap on the version number on the About screen. We should point out that the newly added link has been placed right underneath the Play Store version number.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

When will the global chip shortage end? Industry executives weigh in
by Alan Friedman,  0
When will the global chip shortage end? Industry executives weigh in
Apple's expansive and exciting 2022 device lineup potentially revealed
by Anam Hamid,  1
Apple's expansive and exciting 2022 device lineup potentially revealed
T-Mobile is ready for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G modem in Samsung's S22
by Daniel Petrov,  0
T-Mobile is ready for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G modem in Samsung's S22
One of Garmin's best smartwatches is on sale at its lowest price ever
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
One of Garmin's best smartwatches is on sale at its lowest price ever
-$250
Despite their age, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T both receive a software update
by Alan Friedman,  0
Despite their age, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T both receive a software update
Are Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi literally trying to escape Apple's shadow?
by Martin Filipov,  10
Are Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi literally trying to escape Apple's shadow?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless