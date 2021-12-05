New feature reveals whether your Android phone sports the latest version of the Google Play Store

New feature reveals whether your Android phone sports the latest version of the Google Play Store0
It could just be that this writer is in the minority, but yours truly always preferred calling the Android app storefront the Android Market instead of the Google Play Store. The change was made in March 2012 as Google sought to unify the Android Market and Google in one brand. Just two years before the name switch, the Android Market contained just 30,000 apps, up from 10,000 in September 2010 and 16,000 in December 2010.
9to5Google reports that coming to the Google Play Store via a server-side update is a new quick and easy way to make sure that your Android phone is running the latest version of the Play Store. Simply open the app and tap on the profile picture on the right side of the search bar at the top of the screen. From there, tap on Settings > About and when you scroll down toward the bottom of the display, you'll see the words "Update Play Store" in green text.
Tap on that link and if your version of the Play Store is the most recent available, you'll get a message that says "Google Play Store is up to date." If you need to update the app, you will be given that opportunity. While not all Android or even Pixel users have received this update, we see it (as you can tell from the image that we've included with this article) on our ancient Pixel 2 XL running Android 11.