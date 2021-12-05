New feature reveals whether your Android phone sports the latest version of the Google Play Store



It could just be that this writer is in the minority, but yours truly always preferred calling the Android app storefront the Android Market instead of the Google Play Store. The change was made in March 2012 as Google sought to unify the Android Market and Google in one brand. Just two years before the name switch, the Android Market contained just 30,000 apps, up from 10,000 in September 2010 and 16,000 in December 2010.





19 months later, the Android Market was home to half a million apps and Android was on its way to becoming the most popular mobile operating system on the planet. At last count, there are over 2.5 million apps in the Google Play Store.





Settings > About and when you scroll down toward the bottom of the display, you'll see the words "Update Play Store" in green text. 9to5Google reports that coming to the Google Play Store via a server-side update is a new quick and easy way to make sure that your Android phone is running the latest version of the Play Store. Simply open the app and tap on the profile picture on the right side of the search bar at the top of the screen. From there, tap onand when you scroll down toward the bottom of the display, you'll see the words "Update Play Store" in green text.







Tap on that link and if your version of the Play Store is the most recent available, you'll get a message that says "Google Play Store is up to date." If you need to update the app, you will be given that opportunity. While not all Android or even Pixel users have received this update, we see it (as you can tell from the image that we've included with this article) on our ancient Pixel 2 XL running Android 11.





Before adding this feature, tapping on the version number from the About screen would check to see if your Android phone was sitting on an update for the Play Store. The problem is that unless you knew about this, there would be no reason for you or anyone to tap on the version number on the About screen. We should point out that the newly added link has been placed right underneath the Play Store version number.

