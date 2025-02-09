Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Google tests useful Android 16 feature that alerts you to time zone changes

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Google Google Pixel
Four clocks show the different time zones in the continental United States.
Google has already released the first Android 16 beta which I faithfully installed on my Pixel 6 Pro. The handset, which should have lost Android support four months ago, still has another year to go since the Pixel 6 line will be receiving Android 17 in 2026. Speaking of Android 16, strings of code were discovered in Android 16 Beta 1 for a feature that appears designed to alert you if your device has changed time zones.

When the feature does appear (it has yet to show up in Android 16 beta 1), you'll be able to opt-in by going to Settings > System > Date & time. The description of this feature listed in the menu under Time Zone Change reads, "Receive a notification when your time zone is automatically updated." 

The aforementioned strings of code that were discovered in Android 16 beta 1 show that the notification will say something along the lines of "Your time zone changed," and "You're now in." As a result, not only will the notification alert you that you've moved into an area in a different time zone, but you'll also be told what the name of the new time zone is. Are you now in the Eastern Time Zone or did you stay in the Central Time Zone? This feature will let you know.

Knowing that your phone is displaying the time belonging to a different time zone, and knowing exactly what that new time zone is can help users keep appointments with others. I'm not sure that most of us change the time zone that we are physically in often enough to make this a must-have feature. On the other hand, all it takes is one important business meeting you missed because you forgot that the time zone changed to understand how important and useful this feature can be.

This is what the Date &amp;amp; time menu will look like when the time zone change notification feature is available. | Image credit-Android Authority - Google tests useful Android 16 feature that alerts you to time zone changes
This is what the Date & time menu will look like when the time zone change notification feature is available. | Image credit-Android Authority

Will we see this new time zone change notification tool show up in Android 16? The stable version of the next Android build is expected to be released during the second quarter which means that it won't be too long before we know whether Google plans on including this with Android 16 or if this feature isn't expected to be ready until Android 17 is pushed out in 2026.

If you do plan on running the Android 16 beta until the stable version is disseminated, check the Date & Time settings menu after each beta release to see whether the feature has been added. If we see it, we will update this story.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless