Mystery Motorola phone appears on Geekbench sporting 8GB of RAM and Snapdragon chip

Call those meddling kids and their dog on the phone right away. We have a mystery that needs to be solved. An unknown Motorola handset with the model number XT2363-4 has appeared on Geekbench and we can tell that it is a mid-to-low-range model because it is powered by a Qualcomm processor sporting two CPU cores running at 2.21GHz and six CPU cores with a clock speed of 1.80Hz.





This is an octocore processor known as the 6nm Snapdragon 695 SoC which will be matched with the Adreno 619 GPU. The handset will be equipped with 8GB of RAM which would have sufficed for a flagship device a few years ago but is nowhere near the up to 24GB of RAM found in high-priced This is an octocore processor known as the 6nm Snapdragon 695 SoC which will be matched with the Adreno 619 GPU. The handset will be equipped with 8GB of RAM which would have sufficed for a flagship device a few years ago but is nowhere near the up to 24GB of RAM found in high-priced Android phones these days. The phone scored 911 on the single-core test and 2037 on the multi-core portion of the test. That compares to the 2884 and 7159 that my iPhone 15 Pro Max recently achieved for the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. My Pixel 6 Pro scored 1458 (single-core) and 3434 (multi-core).









The same mystery Motorola phone recently was discovered on China's 3C certification site (China Compulsory Certification) which is the country's safety and quality mark. What we learned is nothing much different than what the Geekbench test told us. The 3C certification reveals that the Motorola XT2363-4 could support a 20W fast charger which would be further confirmation that the device in question is a low-to-mid-range model. The 3C website also let us know that the Motorola XT2363-4 supports 5G connectivity.





While it would be nice to have more info at our fingertips including a name for the device, a render perhaps, or some more leaked specs including details about the camera array and perhaps the size of the battery, we're hoping that either Shaggy has enough Scooby snacks to get this data or a Weibo/X leaker has some more specs about the phone to reveal. Of course, we will not let any mystery about an upcoming phone remain a mystery for long, so keep checking in, and as soon as something new develops, we will pass the information along to you.



