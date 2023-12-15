Motorola next affordable smartphone leaks in high-res renders
Aside from the unannounced Moto G24 Power and Moto G34, Motorola has one more phone in the pipeline, the affordable Moto G04. Just like the other two that we’ve already reported on, the Moto G04 is expected to be launched in Europe, but it’s highly likely that Motorola will bring it to other regions as well.
For starters, it appears that the Moto G04 will feature a dual-camera that consists of a 16-megapixel main sensor and a second one that remains a mystery (probably a 2-megapixel macro sensor). Motorola’s Moto G04 will include Dolby Atmos support, which is quite surprising for a low-end phone.
In fact, that’s all we know about the Moto G04 so far. This would be the third smartphone that Motorola plans to introduce next year, although the timings remain to be determined. Hopefully, the first details about Motorola’s product roadmap will drop next month at CES 2024, although such an event is usually reserved for major announcements.
Thanks to MySmartPrice, we now have a clear picture at Motorola’s next entry-level smartphone. The high-res renders leaked today show the Moto G04 from all angles, allowing us to guess at least a handful of its specs.
Judging by the pictures leaked today, the Moto G04 will be available in at least three different colors: black, dark blue, and green. No details about price and availability though.
