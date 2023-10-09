Motorola's budget-friendly Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 mid-ranger is now even more affordable on Amazon

Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Motorola Deals
Using a phone with a stylus is just the next level. You can write notes and texts as if you were writing on a piece of paper, use your phone with gloves, and even turn that stylus into a painting brush and unlock your inner artist.

If you're in the market for a phone with a built-in stylus, you might be considering the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, in addition to their ultra-performance, these bad boys also come with ultra-expensive price tags. So what do you do if you want to get a phone with a stylus but don't want to give an arm and a leg for one? Well, you take advantage of this deal.

Currently, Amazon is offering the 256GB version of Motorola's all-new stylus-powered smartphone, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, for 25% off its usual price. This means you will score savings of $100 on this already pretty budget-friendly phone if you pull the trigger on this deal and get one right now.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023: Save $100!

Snatch Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 from Amazon and save $100 in the process. The phone has good performance and even sports a stylus straight out of the box. It's a real bargain.
$100 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


Powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) has enough firepower to deal with day-to-day stuff like browsing the web and streaming videos without breaking a sweat.

Furthermore, the phone takes good-looking photos for such a pocket-friendly handset. It comes equipped with a 50MP main camera and a 16MP selfie shooter. The main snapper can also record videos in up to 4K at 30fps, while the front one can only shoot videos in 1080p at 30fps.

Additionally, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) sports a 5000 mAh battery, which should be able to last you through the day without topping up.

The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 offers a lot for its budget-friendly price. It packs pretty good performance, has nice battery life, and takes decent photos. On top of all, this nice phone can currently be yours at an even lower price. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch one with a discount from Amazon today!
