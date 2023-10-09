Motorola's budget-friendly Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 mid-ranger is now even more affordable on Amazon

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023: Save $100! Snatch Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 from Amazon and save $100 in the process. The phone has good performance and even sports a stylus straight out of the box. It's a real bargain. $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon

Powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) has enough firepower to deal with day-to-day stuff like browsing the web and streaming videos without breaking a sweat.Furthermore, the phone takes good-looking photos for such a pocket-friendly handset. It comes equipped with a 50MP main camera and a 16MP selfie shooter. The main snapper can also record videos in up to 4K at 30fps, while the front one can only shoot videos in 1080p at 30fps.Additionally, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) sports a 5000 mAh battery, which should be able to last you through the day without topping up.