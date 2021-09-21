Member of Samsung's sensor design team discusses its new 200MP ISP

Member of Samsung's sensor design team discusses its new 200MP ISP0
At the beginning of this month, Samsung introduced its new 200MP ISOCELL HP1 Image Sensor. The new ISP will use pixel binning which combines multiple pixels adjacent to it to create a larger pixel that will reduce noise and perform better in low-light. Speaking of low-light performance, the smaller 0.64-micron pixels are not good for low-light photography (which usually benefits from larger pixels), but the ChameleonCell pixel-binning technology helps in this area by grouping 4 to 16 pixels in a single-pixel that improves the photos snapped in low-light.
Kwan notes that in bright light, the sensor helps produce "crisp and clear pictures." When shooting high-quality video, Kwan says that 1.28-micron pixels are employed to record 8K video (at 30 frames per second). In the evening, 16 pixels combine to form larger 2.56-micron pixels allowing more light in. And Smart ISO technology delivers clearer photographs in dark environments. The sensor uses HDR (High Dynamic Range) to produce vibrant, vivid colors even when taking snapshots in areas that have both light and dark regions.
The super fast Auto Focus enabled by the Double Super PD technology gives users the opportunity to take dramatic photos that stop fast action. Besides taking 8K video at 30fps, the sensor records 4K video at 120fps and FHD video at 240fps.