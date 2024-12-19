Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Motorola unveils moto g05 and moto e15: budget-friendly smartphones packed with premium features

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola
Header image featuring the Moto G05 and Moto e15 front and back
Following the announcement of the moto g15 and moto g15 power, Motorola is also introducing two new budget-friendly devices, the moto g05 and the moto e15. These phones are designed to deliver a premium experience without the premium price tag, catering to content creators and entertainment enthusiasts alike.  

The moto g05 is positioned to be a useful tool for those who love to consume and create content. Its standout feature is its display, which boasts the highest brightness in its class and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Whether you're streaming your favorite shows or editing videos, Motorola promises that this screen will provide a vibrant and fluid visual experience. Its High Brightness Mode boosts outdoor visibility up to 1000 nits, and to complement the visuals, the g05 packs stereo speakers with Bass Boost and Dolby Atmos support, ensuring an immersive audio experience whether you're listening to music or watching movies.  

But the g05 isn't just about consuming content; it's also a capable tool for creators. Its 50MP camera system, equipped with Quad Pixel technology, promises high-quality photos even in challenging lighting conditions, thanks to features like AI-powered Night Vision and Portrait mode. Under the hood, the g05 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor, which is optimized for efficiency and features RAM boost, allowing for smoother multitasking and better performance even when running demanding applications. 

Marketing image of the moto g05&amp;#039;s rear in forest green and plum red
The Moto g05 in Forest Green and Plum Red| Image credit — Motorola


For those who prioritize entertainment and value, the moto e15 steps up to the plate. Like its sibling, the e15 boasts the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor and a 90Hz display with a typical brightness of 800 nits and 1000 nits in High Brightness Mode — ensuring clear visuals even under direct sunlight. The inclusion of stereo speakers with Bass Boost and Dolby Atmos support further elevates the entertainment experience, making the e15 a portable media budget powerhouse.  

The e15 also features a capable 32MP Quad Pixel camera for capturing life's moments, and with RAM boost, Motorola says users can enjoy smooth performance without worrying about battery drain. Both the g05 and the e15 prioritize user privacy and security. The g05 will ship with the latest Android 15, while e15 runs on Android 14 (Go Edition), which is optimized for efficiency and user-friendliness while still offering robust privacy features.

Marketing image of the moto e15&amp;#039;s rear in Fresh Lavender and Misty Blue
The Moto e15 in Fresh Lavender and Misty Blue | Image credit — Motorola


The launch of the moto g05 and moto e15 marks an exciting development in the budget smartphone market. Unfortunately, neither of these devices will be sold in the United States, but will be available in select markets across. Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. Although pricing has not been confirmed, they are expected to fall within the sub- €200 Euro price range. It will be interesting to see how these phones perform in real-world usage and how they stack up against the competition in the budget smartphone segment.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking

Latest News

This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless