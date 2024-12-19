Motorola unveils moto g05 and moto e15: budget-friendly smartphones packed with premium features
Following the announcement of the moto g15 and moto g15 power, Motorola is also introducing two new budget-friendly devices, the moto g05 and the moto e15. These phones are designed to deliver a premium experience without the premium price tag, catering to content creators and entertainment enthusiasts alike.
The e15 also features a capable 32MP Quad Pixel camera for capturing life's moments, and with RAM boost, Motorola says users can enjoy smooth performance without worrying about battery drain. Both the g05 and the e15 prioritize user privacy and security. The g05 will ship with the latest Android 15, while e15 runs on Android 14 (Go Edition), which is optimized for efficiency and user-friendliness while still offering robust privacy features.
The launch of the moto g05 and moto e15 marks an exciting development in the budget smartphone market. Unfortunately, neither of these devices will be sold in the United States, but will be available in select markets across. Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. Although pricing has not been confirmed, they are expected to fall within the sub- €200 Euro price range. It will be interesting to see how these phones perform in real-world usage and how they stack up against the competition in the budget smartphone segment.
The moto g05 is positioned to be a useful tool for those who love to consume and create content. Its standout feature is its display, which boasts the highest brightness in its class and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Whether you're streaming your favorite shows or editing videos, Motorola promises that this screen will provide a vibrant and fluid visual experience. Its High Brightness Mode boosts outdoor visibility up to 1000 nits, and to complement the visuals, the g05 packs stereo speakers with Bass Boost and Dolby Atmos support, ensuring an immersive audio experience whether you're listening to music or watching movies.
But the g05 isn't just about consuming content; it's also a capable tool for creators. Its 50MP camera system, equipped with Quad Pixel technology, promises high-quality photos even in challenging lighting conditions, thanks to features like AI-powered Night Vision and Portrait mode. Under the hood, the g05 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor, which is optimized for efficiency and features RAM boost, allowing for smoother multitasking and better performance even when running demanding applications.
The Moto g05 in Forest Green and Plum Red| Image credit — Motorola
For those who prioritize entertainment and value, the moto e15 steps up to the plate. Like its sibling, the e15 boasts the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor and a 90Hz display with a typical brightness of 800 nits and 1000 nits in High Brightness Mode — ensuring clear visuals even under direct sunlight. The inclusion of stereo speakers with Bass Boost and Dolby Atmos support further elevates the entertainment experience, making the e15 a portable media budget powerhouse.
The Moto e15 in Fresh Lavender and Misty Blue | Image credit — Motorola
