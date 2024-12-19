Motorola unveils moto g05 and moto e15: budget-friendly smartphones packed with premium features

the moto g05 and the moto e15

The launch of the moto g05 and moto e15 marks an exciting development in the budget smartphone market. Unfortunately, neither of these devices will be sold in the United States, but will be available in select markets across. Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. Although pricing has not been confirmed, they are expected to fall within the sub- €200 Euro price range. It will be interesting to see how these phones perform in real-world usage and how they stack up against the competition in the budget smartphone segment.