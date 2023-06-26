Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Lenovo is now selling the reasonably priced Motorola ThinkPhone at an even lower price

Deals
1
Lenovo is now selling the reasonably priced Motorola ThinkPhone at an even lower price
Given that Lenovo acquired Motorola from Google all the way back in 2014, it's pretty incredible that it took the two brands so long to collaborate on a business-centric ThinkPhone with an unrivaled focus on mobile security and productivity.

Internationally unveiled at the very beginning of this year, the decidedly unconventional first-gen handset reached the US several months later at a considerably lower price point than originally expected.

Motorola ThinkPhone

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, Android 13, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistant, MIL STD 810H-Tested for Durability, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Volcanic Grey Color, THINKPHONEDEAL Coupon Code Required
$130 off (19%)
$569 99
$699 99
Buy at Lenovo

Believe it or not, that's not stopping Lenovo from charging even less than usual for an unlocked "ThinkPhone by Motorola" at the time of this writing with the use of a straightforward and easy-to-remember "THINKPHONEDEAL" e-coupon code.

You'll obviously have to (manually) add that to your Lenovo.com/us order before finalizing it, and if you do, the exceptionally robust and not-too-bulky 6.6-incher in a single Volcanic Grey color will be knocked down from $699.99 to $569.99.

Even before considering all the business-friendly bells and whistles, that feels like an extremely reasonable price to pay for a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouse with a buttery smooth 144Hz P-OLED screen in tow, as well as 8 gigs of RAM paired with 256GB internal storage space, three rear-facing cameras (including a 50MP primary shooter), and a hefty 5,000mAh battery capable of 68W charging.

Some of the best phones money can buy right now, of course, come with better specs, but no other consumer device in this price bracket rocks a sturdy aramid fiber construction advertised as "stronger and lighter than steel."

And then you have those built-in security features that very few companies can rival, as well as seamless connectivity with Windows computers (especially ThinkPad laptops) to ensure all your (business and personal) data stays safe in any situation, use case, and on any type of screen. 

