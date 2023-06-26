Lenovo is now selling the reasonably priced Motorola ThinkPhone at an even lower price





Believe it or not, that's not stopping Lenovo from charging even less than usual for an unlocked "ThinkPhone by Motorola" at the time of this writing with the use of a straightforward and easy-to-remember "THINKPHONEDEAL" e-coupon code.





You'll obviously have to (manually) add that to your Lenovo.com/us order before finalizing it, and if you do, the exceptionally robust and not-too-bulky 6.6-incher in a single Volcanic Grey color will be knocked down from $699.99 to $569.99.





Even before considering all the business-friendly bells and whistles, that feels like an extremely reasonable price to pay for a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouse with a buttery smooth 144Hz P-OLED screen in tow, as well as 8 gigs of RAM paired with 256GB internal storage space, three rear-facing cameras (including a 50MP primary shooter), and a hefty 5,000mAh battery capable of 68W charging.





Some of the best phones money can buy right now, of course, come with better specs, but no other consumer device in this price bracket rocks a sturdy aramid fiber construction advertised as "stronger and lighter than steel."





And then you have those built-in security features that very few companies can rival, as well as seamless connectivity with Windows computers (especially ThinkPad laptops) to ensure all your (business and personal) data stays safe in any situation, use case, and on any type of screen.