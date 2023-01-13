Motorola will let anyone buy a ThinkPhone, but for a steep price



So, why would you buy a Motorola ThinkPhone?

The ThinkPhone elevates the ways in which users interact with their PCs in numerous ways, which are also supposedly not limited to ThinkPad branded laptops. Here’s a quick overview:Let’s be honest: even though the Motorola ThinkPhone is a business-oriented device, many of these features are likely to come in handy to most types of users. Having this much interconnected goodness going on between your smartphone and PC is just the dream for productivity geeks.

Lenovo ThinkShield, which ensures secure network connections and enables access to your smartphone via biometric authentication

Moto Threat Defence, which is a collaboration with Zimperium and protects your phone from malware, network attacks and helps detect phishing attempts

Moto Keysafe, which is a brand new solution that will help keep your most sacred files safe at all times

Okay, sure, most of these you can achieve on any Android phone, if you download and set up enough apps. But those are unlikely to be as easy to set up as the ones built-in the ThinkPhone. Not to mention that many of them would be developed by third-parties, and as such can turn out to be security hazards, waiting to pounce on your personal data.Speaking of which, this is the perfect segway into an overview of the extra security features that the ThinkPhone will provide you with:Now, there are other extras here, but they won’t exactly be useful to non-corporate users. Among them are the Zero Touch products like Moto Device Manager and Moto Secure, which allow your phone to manage other ThinkPhones, presumably those of your workers.Is all of this enough to convince you that you need a Motorola ThinkPhone in your life, or did the staple design do most of the heavy lifting? Regardless of the case, the ThinkPhone is certainly a unique opportunity, and as such, it’s great to hear that Motorola won’t reserve it for business clients only.