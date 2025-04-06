Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Top-of-the-line Motorola Razr+ (2024) gets a hefty discount, making it a bargain for foldable fans

Amazon may be selling the Motorola Razr (2024) at a massive $202 discount right now, but that's not the only Razr available at a hefty price cut. The more powerful Plus model is also on sale, with the retailer slashing a whopping $250 off the Midnight Blue version.

Thanks to this discount, you can start living the foldable lifestyle for just under $750 instead of the usual $1,000. While we've seen steeper price drops for this phone—like the $420 discount back in February—scoring a $250 cut is still a pretty great deal. And this isn't just any foldable. We're talking about Motorola's top-of-the-line clamshell star, which also happens to be one of the best phones you can get right now.

Motorola Razr+ (2024) in Midnight Blue: Save $250!

$250 off (25%)
The sleek Motorola Razr+ (2024) in Midnight Blue is now available for $250 off, dropping the price to just under $750! This is an incredible deal, especially since the phone typically goes for around $1,000. With impressive performance, solid cameras, a stunning display, and a great price, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a must-have for anyone who wants a premium foldable at a bargain price. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this handsome fella boasts an insane amount of firepower that allows it to tackle demanding tasks without breaking a sweat. In addition, its display boasts a high 165Hz refresh rate, making it feel lightning-fast.

Speaking of the display, this bad boy features a stunning 6.9-inch inner screen with a sharp 2640 x 1080 resolution, HDR support, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits—delivering a fantastic viewing experience even on the sunniest days.

The battery life is just as impressive. Thanks to its 4,000 mAh power cell, it easily lasts over a day and a half with typical use. Plus, the 50 MP main camera and the 32 MP front-facing snapper on board capture stunning, vibrant photos, ensuring you can preserve all your important moments in high quality.

All in all, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) packs plenty of value and is an absolute bargain, especially at its current price. So, don't wait around—grab yours at a bargain price while you can!
