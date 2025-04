Top-of-the-line Motorola Razr+ (2024) gets a hefty discount, making it a bargain for foldable fans

Motorola Razr+ (2024) in Midnight Blue: Save $250! $250 off (25%) The sleek Motorola Razr+ (2024) in Midnight Blue is now available for $250 off, dropping the price to just under $750! This is an incredible deal, especially since the phone typically goes for around $1,000. With impressive performance, solid cameras, a stunning display, and a great price, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a must-have for anyone who wants a premium foldable at a bargain price. Act fast and save while you can! Buy at Amazon



Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this handsome fella boasts an insane amount of firepower that allows it to tackle demanding tasks without breaking a sweat. In addition, its display boasts a high 165Hz refresh rate, making it feel lightning-fast.



Speaking of the display, this bad boy features a stunning 6.9-inch inner screen with a sharp 2640 x 1080 resolution, HDR support, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits—delivering a fantastic viewing experience even on the sunniest days.



Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



All in all, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) packs plenty of value and is an absolute bargain, especially at its current price. So, don't wait around—grab yours at a bargain price while you can! Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this handsome fella boasts an insane amount of firepower that allows it to tackle demanding tasks without breaking a sweat. In addition, its display boasts a high 165Hz refresh rate, making it feel lightning-fast.Speaking of the display, this bad boy features a stunning 6.9-inch inner screen with a sharp 2640 x 1080 resolution, HDR support, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits—delivering a fantastic viewing experience even on the sunniest days.The battery life is just as impressive. Thanks to its 4,000 mAh power cell, it easily lasts over a day and a half with typical use. Plus, the 50 MP main camera and the 32 MP front-facing snapper on board capture stunning, vibrant photos, ensuring you can preserve all your important moments in high quality.All in all, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) packs plenty of value and is an absolute bargain, especially at its current price. So, don't wait around—grab yours at a bargain price while you can!

Amazon may be selling the Motorola Razr (2024) at a massive $202 discount right now, but that's not the only Razr available at a hefty price cut. The more powerful Plus model is also on sale, with the retailer slashing a whopping $250 off the Midnight Blue version.Thanks to this discount, you can start living the foldable lifestyle for just under $750 instead of the usual $1,000. While we've seen steeper price drops for this phone—like the $420 discount back in February—scoring a $250 cut is still a pretty great deal. And this isn't just any foldable. We're talking about Motorola 's top-of-the-line clamshell star, which also happens to be one of the best phones you can get right now.