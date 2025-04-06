Top-of-the-line Motorola Razr+ (2024) gets a hefty discount, making it a bargain for foldable fans
Amazon may be selling the Motorola Razr (2024) at a massive $202 discount right now, but that's not the only Razr available at a hefty price cut. The more powerful Plus model is also on sale, with the retailer slashing a whopping $250 off the Midnight Blue version.
Thanks to this discount, you can start living the foldable lifestyle for just under $750 instead of the usual $1,000. While we've seen steeper price drops for this phone—like the $420 discount back in February—scoring a $250 cut is still a pretty great deal. And this isn't just any foldable. We're talking about Motorola's top-of-the-line clamshell star, which also happens to be one of the best phones you can get right now.
Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this handsome fella boasts an insane amount of firepower that allows it to tackle demanding tasks without breaking a sweat. In addition, its display boasts a high 165Hz refresh rate, making it feel lightning-fast.
Speaking of the display, this bad boy features a stunning 6.9-inch inner screen with a sharp 2640 x 1080 resolution, HDR support, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits—delivering a fantastic viewing experience even on the sunniest days.
All in all, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) packs plenty of value and is an absolute bargain, especially at its current price. So, don't wait around—grab yours at a bargain price while you can!
The battery life is just as impressive. Thanks to its 4,000 mAh power cell, it easily lasts over a day and a half with typical use. Plus, the 50 MP main camera and the 32 MP front-facing snapper on board capture stunning, vibrant photos, ensuring you can preserve all your important moments in high quality.
