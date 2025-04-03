At $202 off, the speedy Razr (2024) is even harder to keep in stock

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

By
The Motorola Razr (2024) is now an even better deal for those who want to dive into the world of foldable phones without breaking the bank.

A third-party seller on Amazon is offering this handsome fella in Koala Gray at a hefty $202 discount, bringing its price under the $498 mark. That's an unmissable deal, considering that the phone's MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) is about $700. And don't worry—the Spritz Orange and Beach Sand color options are also on sale but at a lower $150 discount. So, you can snag the model that best fits your style and save big, regardless of your choice.

Motorola Razr (2024) in Koala Gray: Save $202 on Amazon!

$202 off (29%)
Score the budget-friendly Motorola Razr (2024) in Koala Gray for just under $498 with a $200 discount on Amazon. This phone packs a punch with its MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and 8GB of RAM, ensuring fast performance. The 6.9-inch AMOLED display offers crisp visuals with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support. Don’t miss out—save now!
Buy at Amazon


Don't let the affordable price of the Motorola Razr (2024) fool you, though. It may be the more budget-friendly Razr, but it still packs plenty of value. For instance, its 6.9-inch AMOLED screen delivers sharp visuals thanks to its high 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support. And with its 120Hz refresh rate, the phone feels snappy.

It has great performance, too. Powered by the mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, it's more than capable of handling everyday tasks and even a bit of gaming. Apps load quickly, multitasking feels snappy, and overall performance is solid.

As for cameras, the 50MP main sensor delivers decent photos, capturing plenty of detail, although you might notice some oversharpening and color shifts in bright conditions. Still, for a mid-range foldable, it holds up well, especially considering most foldables don't excel in the camera department.

Of course, the biggest selling point of Razr (2024) is its compact foldable design, making it easy to slip into any pocket while still letting you enjoy a large screen when you need it. And when you add the fast performance, gorgeous display, and generous $202 discount, this handsome fella becomes a no-brainer for anyone looking for a great deal on a foldable phone.

So, don't miss out! Tap the offer button at the beginning of the article and score a brand-new Razr (2024) at a bargain price today!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
