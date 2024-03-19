Up Next:
The gorgeous Motorola Razr+ 2023 is a real bargain on Motorola's official site
The Motorola Razr+ 2023 is Motorola's answer to Samsung's gorgeous clamshell star, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. So, if you are currently in the market for a new clamshell foldable, you are probably torn between these two beauties. Although both phones are amazing, your bank account will choose the Motorola Razr+ 2023 in a heartbeat the moment it hears that this handsome fella can be yours at a whopping discount.
With a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 delivers top-tier performance. However, you might want to miss out on this one if you're a mobile gamer, as this handsome fella is not fit for heavy gaming.
Overall, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is a pretty capable foldable smartphone. Furthermore, it's currently an awesome choice for someone wanting a clamshell foldable at a more reasonable price. Therefore, act fast and snag one for less now while you still can!
That's right! The Motorola Razr+ 2023 is currently on sale at an awesome $300 discount on Motorola.com and can be yours for only $699.99 instead of $999.99. You can also trade in your old handset for bigger savings. Motorola offers up to $100 extra off for your phone, but if you have an old Razr, you'll get a $200 trade-in discount instead of $100
On the bright side, the phone takes good-looking photos. It sports 12 MP wide and 13 MP cameras on its front cover and a 32 MP selfie shooter and can capture videos at up to 4K at 60fps. Moreover, the handset comes equipped with a 3,800mAh battery, providing it with an all-day battery life. Additionally, there is 30W wired charging on board, which can recharge the battery in less than an hour.
