Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

First details about Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset leak

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors Qualcomm
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
Qualcomm is developing a brand-new high-end chipset that will be positioned below the Snapdragon 8 Elite and (even the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3), which will remain the company’s flagship e product.

A new report coming from China claims that Qualcomm is now working on new chipset called Snapdragon 8s Elite. Following the same formula as the Snapdragon 6, 7 and 8 series, Qualcomm plans to return to the market with another “s” chipset.

Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station has provided us with the first technical details of the Snapdragon 8s Elite (Qualcomm SM8735). According to his post on Weibo, the upcoming chipset features one prime Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.21 GHz, three performance Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 3.01 GHz, two efficiency Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 2.80 GHz, and another two efficiency cores clocked at 2.02 GHz.

In comparison, Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, features two prime Oryon cores clocked at 4.32 GHz and six 3.53 GHz performance cores. Unlike previous generations, the Snapdragon 8 Elite lacks any efficiency cores.

Although the Snapdragon 8s Elite has similar CPU configuration as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, its cores provide lower speeds, which indicates that the upcoming SoC is meant for sub-flagships rather than full-fledged top-of-the-line smartphones.

The report also mentions some brand names like iQOO and Redmi, which are said to be among the first to release phones powered by Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset.

Unfortunately, the leaker doesn’t provide any information about the possible launch date of the Snapdragon 8s Elite. However, considering that Qualcomm released the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset in March, the Snapdragon 8s Elite might be coming in two months from now if the company decides to follow the same marketing strategy
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"

Latest News

Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless