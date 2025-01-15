First details about Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset leak
Qualcomm is developing a brand-new high-end chipset that will be positioned below the Snapdragon 8 Elite and (even the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3), which will remain the company’s flagship e product.
A new report coming from China claims that Qualcomm is now working on new chipset called Snapdragon 8s Elite. Following the same formula as the Snapdragon 6, 7 and 8 series, Qualcomm plans to return to the market with another “s” chipset.
Although the Snapdragon 8s Elite has similar CPU configuration as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, its cores provide lower speeds, which indicates that the upcoming SoC is meant for sub-flagships rather than full-fledged top-of-the-line smartphones.
The report also mentions some brand names like iQOO and Redmi, which are said to be among the first to release phones powered by Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset.
Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station has provided us with the first technical details of the Snapdragon 8s Elite (Qualcomm SM8735). According to his post on Weibo, the upcoming chipset features one prime Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.21 GHz, three performance Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 3.01 GHz, two efficiency Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 2.80 GHz, and another two efficiency cores clocked at 2.02 GHz.
In comparison, Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, features two prime Oryon cores clocked at 4.32 GHz and six 3.53 GHz performance cores. Unlike previous generations, the Snapdragon 8 Elite lacks any efficiency cores.
Unfortunately, the leaker doesn’t provide any information about the possible launch date of the Snapdragon 8s Elite. However, considering that Qualcomm released the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset in March, the Snapdragon 8s Elite might be coming in two months from now if the company decides to follow the same marketing strategy
