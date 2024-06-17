Motorola Razr Plus 2024 processor benchmarked ahead of release as it leaks in peach

foldable phone







The best foldable form from Motorola is expected to be called the Razr Plus 2024 in the US, but its release in North America will be at the later date. Its predecessor that Motorola currently sells in the US is called Razr+ 2023 , and is deeply discounted down to $649.99 ahead of the newcomer's launch, so that Moto can clear inventory when the Razr 50 Ultra lands in the US.





The Motorola Razr+ 2023 is currently deeply discounted down to $649.99 ahead of the newcomer's launch.





2024 Moto Razr Plus colors





Just as its predecessor, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra/Razr+ 2024 will be coming in a number of colors, and a few of those can be seen in the flesh courtesy of the NCC Taiwanese certification database and its entry unearthed by 91 Mobiles





The 2024 Razr Plus will seemingly keep its peach and blue hues and another, dark green color, has also been rumored.











2024 Moto Razr Plus processor specs





Thanks to a leaked Geekbench score of the Moto Razr 50 Ultra, we also learn that it will be coming with the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, making it one of the fastest foldables around.









At the same time, we can expect a good battery life out of the 4200 mAh battery pack that is visible in the certification leak photos. Not only that, but the AC adaptor is visible, too, and it offers a breezy 68W charging speed that should take half an hour to take the battery to full, one of the fastest chargers on a modern clamshell handset.





The rest of the expected Motorola Razr Plus 2024 specs include a 6.9-inch 1080p screen plus a largish 3.6-inch external screen, and a triple camera on the back with 50MP lead sensor, an all around great package for the price that, judging from its predecessor, should start from under a grand.