The Motorola Razr+ (2024) gets a sensational $200 discount for October Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Do you like flip phones? You're definitely in for a treat this October Prime Day, then! For only 48 hours, you can score a major bargain on one of the best 2024-released clamshell foldables. We're talking about the Motorola Razr+ (2024), of course. This puppy is now 20% off and at its best price ever!
You read that last sentence correctly. The latest foldable from Motorola has never been discounted by $200 before! Then again, this promo is only available for Prime members, and we'd recommend signing up for it (if you aren't already a member). After all, this isn't the only brilliant October Prime Day phone deal.
Can the Motorola Razr+ (2024) become your next camera phone? Probably not, but it's actually not half bad in that department. Photos taken with its main 50 MP camera look great and are quite detailed. Then again, if you're looking for a phone with an insane camera performance, you should probably look elsewhere.
Truth be told, the Razr+ (2024) is a great choice even when not on sale, especially considering the higher starting price of the latest Galaxy Z Flip model. But now that it's $200 off, the Motorola phone is a real treat for many. Get yours, and hurry up—some Prime Day deals expire even before the event has finished, and this could easily be one of them.
You read that last sentence correctly. The latest foldable from Motorola has never been discounted by $200 before! Then again, this promo is only available for Prime members, and we'd recommend signing up for it (if you aren't already a member). After all, this isn't the only brilliant October Prime Day phone deal.
Undoubtedly, the previous-gen Razr+ (2023) already looked awesome. But this bad boy looks even more stylish with its flashy colors and large external display measuring 4 inches. Aside from that, it features an improved hinge that makes it feel sturdier. Plus, it showcases a stunning main 6.9-inch AMOLED panel with 165Hz refresh rates. The external display also supports the same frame refresh rates, making the phone feel ultra-smooth and responsive.
It's quite snappy on the performance front, too. While it doesn't come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 as the Galaxy Z Flip 6, this fella still packs a punch with its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. The chip delivers a stutter-free and enjoyable day-to-day experience.
Can the Motorola Razr+ (2024) become your next camera phone? Probably not, but it's actually not half bad in that department. Photos taken with its main 50 MP camera look great and are quite detailed. Then again, if you're looking for a phone with an insane camera performance, you should probably look elsewhere.
Truth be told, the Razr+ (2024) is a great choice even when not on sale, especially considering the higher starting price of the latest Galaxy Z Flip model. But now that it's $200 off, the Motorola phone is a real treat for many. Get yours, and hurry up—some Prime Day deals expire even before the event has finished, and this could easily be one of them.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
08 Oct, 2024The Motorola Razr+ (2024) gets a sensational $200 discount for October Prime Day Motorola's high-end Razr+ (2023) foldable drops to a decidedly mid-range price for Prime Day
03 Oct, 2024Save $300 on the Motorola Razr 2023 and start living the foldable lifestyle on the cheap today
01 Oct, 2024The flagship Motorola Razr+ (2024) is sweetly discounted and offers even greater value for money
30 Sep, 2024It's not too late to save a whopping $400 on the top-notch Motorola Razr+ 2023
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: