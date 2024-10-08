Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
The Motorola Razr+ (2024) gets a sensational $200 discount for October Prime Day

A close-up of the Razr+ (2024), half-folded with the screen turned on, against a bright green background.
Do you like flip phones? You're definitely in for a treat this October Prime Day, then! For only 48 hours, you can score a major bargain on one of the best 2024-released clamshell foldables. We're talking about the Motorola Razr+ (2024), of course. This puppy is now 20% off and at its best price ever!

Save 20% on the Razr+ (2024) this October Prime Day

October Prime Day is in full swing, and Prime members can indulge in one of the best flip phone deals we've seen this year. We're talking about a massive $200 price cut on the Motorola Razr+ (2024) that lands the impressive clamshell foldable at its best price. Don't miss out on this Prime Day deal!
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

You read that last sentence correctly. The latest foldable from Motorola has never been discounted by $200 before! Then again, this promo is only available for Prime members, and we'd recommend signing up for it (if you aren't already a member). After all, this isn't the only brilliant October Prime Day phone deal.

Undoubtedly, the previous-gen Razr+ (2023) already looked awesome. But this bad boy looks even more stylish with its flashy colors and large external display measuring 4 inches. Aside from that, it features an improved hinge that makes it feel sturdier. Plus, it showcases a stunning main 6.9-inch AMOLED panel with 165Hz refresh rates. The external display also supports the same frame refresh rates, making the phone feel ultra-smooth and responsive.

It's quite snappy on the performance front, too. While it doesn't come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 as the Galaxy Z Flip 6, this fella still packs a punch with its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. The chip delivers a stutter-free and enjoyable day-to-day experience.

Can the Motorola Razr+ (2024) become your next camera phone? Probably not, but it's actually not half bad in that department. Photos taken with its main 50 MP camera look great and are quite detailed. Then again, if you're looking for a phone with an insane camera performance, you should probably look elsewhere.

Truth be told, the Razr+ (2024) is a great choice even when not on sale, especially considering the higher starting price of the latest Galaxy Z Flip model. But now that it's $200 off, the Motorola phone is a real treat for many. Get yours, and hurry up—some Prime Day deals expire even before the event has finished, and this could easily be one of them.
