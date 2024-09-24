Motorola Razr 50s surfaces again, revealing more specs ahead of launch

Motorola Razr (2024) | Image credit – PhoneArena

The Razr 50s pulled in a score of 1,040 for single-core and 3,003 for multi-core on Geekbench. To put that in perspective, the regular Motorola Razr 50 managed 1,051 in single-core and 3,032 in multi-core. This shows that the upcoming Motorola Razr 50s is set to be nearly on the same performance level as the Razr 50.Beyond the benchmark results, the listing doesn’t spill much about the Motorola Razr 50s’ other hardware specs. That said, previous leaks hint at a dual 50 MP setup for the main and ultra-wide cameras, along with a 32 MP selfie camera. It is also expected to feature a 3.6-inch Quick View display, reinforced by Gorilla Glass Victus, just like its Razr 50 sibling.From what we know so far, I think this budget-friendly choice could be a great fit if you are a fan of the clamshell design and want to try a foldable smartphone but are on a budget or simply don’t want to invest much because you are not sure this will be your thing. If that is the case, keeping an eye out for its launch might be worth it.