Motorola Razr 50s surfaces again, revealing more specs ahead of launch
Motorola Razr (2024) | Image credit – PhoneArena
Motorola has already rolled out the Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024), also known as the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra. But guess what? It looks like another Razr foldable might be in the pipeline. The new model dubbed the Razr 50s, is rumored to be a budget-friendly clamshell. It recently made an appearance on the HDR10+ certification database, hinting that its display will support HDR10+, offering richer colors and improved detail. Now, the Motorola Razr 50s is back in the spotlight.
Razr 50s might be on its way
Ahead of its launch, the Motorola Razr 50s popped up on Geekbench, giving us a sneak peek at some key specs. For starters, the listing shows that the foldable will come with 8GB of RAM and run on Android 14.
Also, the Razr 50s is showing off a motherboard with the codename ‘aito.’ It is probably going to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU or possibly the Dimensity 7300X, which is the same chip found in the regular Motorola Razr 50 or Razr (2024).
The Motorola Razr 50s was spotted on Geekbench.
The Razr 50s pulled in a score of 1,040 for single-core and 3,003 for multi-core on Geekbench. To put that in perspective, the regular Motorola Razr 50 managed 1,051 in single-core and 3,032 in multi-core. This shows that the upcoming Motorola Razr 50s is set to be nearly on the same performance level as the Razr 50.
Beyond the benchmark results, the listing doesn’t spill much about the Motorola Razr 50s’ other hardware specs. That said, previous leaks hint at a dual 50 MP setup for the main and ultra-wide cameras, along with a 32 MP selfie camera. It is also expected to feature a 3.6-inch Quick View display, reinforced by Gorilla Glass Victus, just like its Razr 50 sibling.
From what we know so far, I think this budget-friendly choice could be a great fit if you are a fan of the clamshell design and want to try a foldable smartphone but are on a budget or simply don’t want to invest much because you are not sure this will be your thing. If that is the case, keeping an eye out for its launch might be worth it.
