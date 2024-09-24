Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Motorola Razr 50s surfaces again, revealing more specs ahead of launch

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola
Motorola Razr (2024) in orange color displayed in three different folding positions.
Motorola Razr (2024) | Image credit – PhoneArena

Motorola has already rolled out the Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024), also known as the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra. But guess what? It looks like another Razr foldable might be in the pipeline. The new model dubbed the Razr 50s, is rumored to be a budget-friendly clamshell. It recently made an appearance on the HDR10+ certification database, hinting that its display will support HDR10+, offering richer colors and improved detail. Now, the Motorola Razr 50s is back in the spotlight.

Razr 50s might be on its way


Ahead of its launch, the Motorola Razr 50s popped up on Geekbench, giving us a sneak peek at some key specs. For starters, the listing shows that the foldable will come with 8GB of RAM and run on Android 14.

Also, the Razr 50s is showing off a motherboard with the codename ‘aito.’ It is probably going to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU or possibly the Dimensity 7300X, which is the same chip found in the regular Motorola Razr 50 or Razr (2024).

Geekbench listing showcasing specifications for the Razr 50s.
The Motorola Razr 50s was spotted on Geekbench.


The Razr 50s pulled in a score of 1,040 for single-core and 3,003 for multi-core on Geekbench. To put that in perspective, the regular Motorola Razr 50 managed 1,051 in single-core and 3,032 in multi-core. This shows that the upcoming Motorola Razr 50s is set to be nearly on the same performance level as the Razr 50.

Beyond the benchmark results, the listing doesn’t spill much about the Motorola Razr 50s’ other hardware specs. That said, previous leaks hint at a dual 50 MP setup for the main and ultra-wide cameras, along with a 32 MP selfie camera. It is also expected to feature a 3.6-inch Quick View display, reinforced by Gorilla Glass Victus, just like its Razr 50 sibling.

From what we know so far, I think this budget-friendly choice could be a great fit if you are a fan of the clamshell design and want to try a foldable smartphone but are on a budget or simply don’t want to invest much because you are not sure this will be your thing. If that is the case, keeping an eye out for its launch might be worth it.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless