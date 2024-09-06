30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Motorola Razr 50s, budget version of 2024 foldable clamshell, could be introduced Monday

Motorola Android
A Motorola Razr+ (2024) is seen wearing a strap on top of the clamshell foldable device.
A new Motorola Razr foldable could be on the way and this model, called the Razr 50s, could be a budget-priced clamshell. The phone was spotted on the HDR10+ certification database by MySmartPrice. As you might imagine about a phone spotted on the HDR10+ certification database, the Razr 50s display will support HDR 10+ so that it can deliver greater dynamic range,  and more accurate colors with greater detail and depth.

The inclusion of an HDR10+ display was all the info that we could extract from the phone's listing on the HDR10+ certification database. We've already seen Motorola release the Razr (2024) and the Razr+ (2024) also known as the Razr 50 and the Razr 50 Ultra. Both of those phones support HDR10+ while the Razr+ (2024) also includes Dolby vision.  The Razr+ (2024) has a 6.9-inch pOLED display with a 1080 x 2640 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The phone has a large 4-inch Quick View screen and is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 application processor (AP).

The phone sports 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. There is a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The front-facing camera  weighs in at 32MP. Keeping the lights on is a 4000mAh battery that charges at 45W (wired) and 15W (wirelessly). Android 14 is pre-installed and there is an X8 IP rating

The Motorola 50s Razr has appeared on a HDR10+ certification database. | Image credit-MySmartPrice - Motorola Razr 50s, budget version of 2024 foldable clamshell, could be introduced Monday
The Razr (2024) internal display matches the one on the Razr+ (2024). The phone may not have a 4-inch  Quick View screen, but it does measure 3.6 inches which is still pretty large. There is no Qualcomm processor powering the device but the 4nm Dimensity 7300X is under the hood along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The rear camera array includes a 50MP primary snapper and a 13MP sensor backing the ultra-wide lens. A 32MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video chats. The clamshell's 4200mAh battery charges at 30W (wired) and 5W wirelessly. Android 14 is pre-installed.

As for the Razr 50s, MySmartPrice says that the phone will be unveiled in India on September 9th, the same day that Apple will hold its Glowtime event. It will also sport a 3.6-inch Quick View display protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The primary and ultra-wide cameras both are backed by a 50MP sensor and there is a 32MP front-facing camera.

It isn't clear whether the Razr 50s will be offered in the U.S. and what application processor will be used. This is the third time that Motorola has unveiled three Razr models in the same year and as soon as we hear more about this model we will let you know.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless