Affordable gem Razr (2024) gets a sweet discount at Motorola and comes with a free case

The foldable lifestyle isn't for everyone. Some people fall in love with it, while others don't like the fact that you have to unfold a phone to use it and prefer a more traditional form factor. Which group do you fall into?

Well, to find out if you're cut out for the foldable lifestyle, you have to try living it first. And the best way to do that is by taking advantage of a great deal on a Razr phone. These usually sell at lower prices than other foldables on the market and turn into even bigger value for money when available at sweet discounts.

Motorola Razr (2024): Save $150!

he Motorola Razr (2024) is discounted by $100 at Motorola, and you’ll also get a free case worth $49.99. Save up to 50% with a trade-in of an older Razr or another eligible foldable. Act fast and grab this capable foldable phone while you can!
$150 off (20%) Gift
Buy at Amazon


Fortunately, Motorola is currently selling its latest Razr (2024) at a $100 markdown, letting you score one for just $599.99. You can save up to 50% by trading in an older Razr or another eligible foldable. But even without a trade-in, you'll score a free matching Razr strap case with this offer. This way, you'll save an additional $49.99, which is pretty neat.

While Motorola had to cut some corners in order for its Razr (2024) not to cost an arm and a leg, the phone is no slouch and delivers speedy performance. Its MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and 8GB of RAM on board, allow it to handle most tasks without any hiccups. And thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate that its beautiful 6.9-inch AMOLED display offers, the phone feels fast and responsive.

On the camera front, the 50 MP main snapper tends to oversharpen photos, giving them a slightly rough look, with colors leaning toward blues and greens. It usually handles bright and dark parts well, but really bright spots can sometimes lose details. However, it should get the job done, and it won't be fair to expect the Razr (2024) to be on the level of the best camera phones given its more affordable price.

On a positive note, this fella boasts a 4,200 mAh battery and can easily last you the whole day without needing a top-up with moderate usage, of course. So, act fast and get a brand-new Razr (2024) for less today!
