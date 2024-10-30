Being a savings enthusiast, I believe the Motorola Razr (2023) is the best first foldable at 50% off
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Being part of PhoneArena's team of bargain hunters, I can test pretty much every smartphone out there. This, combined with my love for foldables, allows me to try the latest foldable phones and make up my mind about which is the best of the bunch. And while my choice is always the latest Galaxy Z Flip phone, I must admit that I would totally buy the Motorola Razr (2023), too.
Its Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM, offers steady performance, allowing it to handle most tasks without any hiccups. Moreover, it feels pretty snappy in daily use, so you can't really tell that it's not a high-end device when you use it for normal day-to-day tasks.
But the biggest reason why I would just go ahead and get the Motorola Razr (2023) if I were in the market for a new budget-friendly foldable is its current price on Amazon. Right now, the retailer is offering a bonkers 50% discount on this compact smartphone, letting you get one for just under $350.
With this promo, you can start living the foldable lifestyle without breaking the bank, which is amazing. In fact, a person on Amazon has shared that this is their first foldable phone and that it's a 'delight' to use. So, I totally recommend getting this bad boy to see what it's like to own a foldable smartphone. But you'd better hurry; Amazon has already sold over 500 units in the past month, and you never know when the offer will expire. Act fast and save on this ultra-cheap foldable now!
Yes, I completely understand that it's no match for the best foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 or even Motorola Razr+ (2024), but it's not even trying to compete with the big dogs. The Razr 2023 is more of a mid-range foldable, and I think it's among the best mid-range handsets you can buy.
Its Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM, offers steady performance, allowing it to handle most tasks without any hiccups. Moreover, it feels pretty snappy in daily use, so you can't really tell that it's not a high-end device when you use it for normal day-to-day tasks.
Truth be told, I'm not that impressed by its camera capabilities, and I definitely won't rank it among the best camera phones on the market. However, I also understand that mid-rangers rarely take incredible-looking pictures. Furthermore, I have to say that the 64MP main camera on board takes pretty great photos when there is plenty of light.
But the biggest reason why I would just go ahead and get the Motorola Razr (2023) if I were in the market for a new budget-friendly foldable is its current price on Amazon. Right now, the retailer is offering a bonkers 50% discount on this compact smartphone, letting you get one for just under $350.
With this promo, you can start living the foldable lifestyle without breaking the bank, which is amazing. In fact, a person on Amazon has shared that this is their first foldable phone and that it's a 'delight' to use. So, I totally recommend getting this bad boy to see what it's like to own a foldable smartphone. But you'd better hurry; Amazon has already sold over 500 units in the past month, and you never know when the offer will expire. Act fast and save on this ultra-cheap foldable now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: