Unprecedented $150 discount makes the unlocked Motorola One 5G Ace a steal
While there are at least two objectively great 5G-enabled Moto phones available free of charge from T-Mobile right now (under certain conditions), the fast-growing brand's cash-strapped fans arguably need to consider their unlocked options more carefully.
Although significantly older than the Moto G 5G (2022) and Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) that are currently priced at $350 and $500 respectively with no strings attached, the early 2021-released Motorola One 5G Ace, for instance, can be a very smart buy at only $249.99.
Originally available for a fairly reasonable $399.99, this 6.7-inch mid-range "Ace" has been marked down to $299.99 several times over the last nine months or so, with today's extra $50 discount however bringing the 5G-capable unlocked handset to a lower than ever price.
Your unprecedented $150 savings can be claimed at the time of this writing from Motorola's official US e-store, but not third-party retailers like Best Buy, where the One 5G Ace is still listed at four Benjamins both with and without upfront carrier activation.
Obviously, you won't have to commit to a specific mobile network operator or jump through any hoops to take advantage of the killer new deal offered directly by the number three smartphone vendor stateside.
Powered by a Snapdragon 750 processor, the One 5G Ace is definitely still speedy enough to stand tall alongside the best affordable phones available in 2022, especially when you also consider its hefty 5,000mAh battery, large and reasonably sharp IPS LCD screen, respectable triple rear-facing camera system headlined by a 48MP primary shooter, and generous 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with a 6GB RAM count at $249.99 right now.
There's clearly an argument to be made in favor of this oldie when pitted against the Dimensity 700-powered Moto G 5G (2022) with a significantly lower-res but smoother 90Hz display, and in a few ways, the ultra-affordable Motorola One 5G Ace can absolutely hold its own next to the $350 and up Samsung Galaxy A53 5G as well.
