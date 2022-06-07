Sweet new deal lets you have the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) for free with no trade-in





Released very recently as well, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) holds a few clear advantages over TCL's aforementioned first pen-wielding handset, which explains the (relatively small) gap between the two's regular prices of $300 and $258 respectively.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Steel Blue, New Line and Installment Plan Required $13 off (100%) $0 /mo $12 50 Buy at T-Mobile





But both of those can be easily knocked down to $0 at the time of this writing with a new line of T-Mobile service on "any rate plan", a monthly installment plan, and your discount applied to your account in the form of bill credits over a period of two years.





There are obviously no trade-ins involved, no number port-ins, and in case you're wondering, Verizon is still charging an inexplicably high $400 for its version of the newest Moto G Stylus edition with 5G support.





Powered by a reasonably fast Snapdragon 695 processor, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) squeezes a considerably larger 5,000mAh battery inside a very similar body as that of the 4,000mAh cell-packing TCL Stylus 5G.





The two solid contenders for the title of best budget phone available in 2022 come with pretty much the same 6.8-inch or so screen size and an identical resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels, as well as 128 gigs of internal storage space (each) and a presumably extremely similar 50MP main rear-facing shooter.





The difference is the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) combines that with a secondary 8MP and tertiary 2MP sensor, while the TCL Stylus 5G has four cameras slapped to its back in total, including one 5MP and two 2MP lenses.





That makes the overall photography battle somewhat undecided, but the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) also comes with an undeniably superior 16MP front-facing snapper and two extra gigs of RAM for a 6GB memory count recommending it as the ultimate bargain right now for pen enthusiasts in particular and cash-strapped Android users in general.