Motorola

Snapdragon 865-powered Motorola Nio passes by the FCC

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jan 12, 2021, 8:49 AM
Snapdragon 865-powered Motorola Nio passes by the FCC
Motorola recently expanded the G series and it appears that another member of the family is about to break cover. Codenamed Nio, this handset will apparently be a budget flagship. It has now shown up in FCC and TUV Rheinland filings, and also has been seen on the Geekbench site.

The phone bears the model number XT2125-4 and it looks like it will be a 5G-ready device. The phone will seemingly pack a 5,000mAh battery and it will support 20W fast charging. 

The handset is also understood to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and the Geekbench listing implies that at least one model will have 8GB of RAM. The device achieved 958 and 2,969 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. 

Per previously available information, we will also likely see 6GB and 12GB models. Storage options will include 128GB and 256GB.

The Motorola Nio will reportedly feature a 6.7-inches Full-HD + (1080 × 2520) screen with a refresh rate of at least 90Hz. It is expected to have three cameras on the back - a 64MP sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle module, and a 2MP depth unit. Reports also point to two front shooters - a 16MP camera and an 8MP unit. 

The phone is also tipped to offer dual SIM support and a platform like the Samsung DeX called DisplayPort Alternate Mode. It will probably come pre-installed with Android 11. 

There is no word on the launch date, but these certifications imply Nio will be here before the quarter-end.

