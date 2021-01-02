Motorola looks to start 2021 on a strong note with an affordable flagship and a low-tier 5G phone

TechnikNews and XDA Developers' Adam Conway. Motorola is all set to launch two new devices this quarter, per a new scoop fromand



First up, we have a First up, we have a previously rumored budget flagship which is codenamed "Nio." The phone, which carries the model number XT2125, will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which will be mated with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A 12GB / 256GB variant might also be in the pipeline.









In the display department, a Full-HD + (1080 × 2520) panel with a refresh rate of at least 90Hz is expected. If an earlier leak is to go by, the screen will measure in at 6.7-inches.



Nio could feature a triple camera system with OmniVision Technologies' 64MP sensor (OV64B), a 16MP ultra-wide-angle unit (ov16a10), and a 2MP depth module (ov02b1b). The phone may feature a dual front-facing camera array with a 16MP sensor (OV16A1Q) and an 8MP Samsung-made unit (S5K4H7).







The device will seemingly support two SIM cards and it will run Android 11.



According to previously available information, Nio will pack a 5,000mAh battery and it may also offer a Samsung DeX-like desktop interface called DisplayPort Alternate Mode. It is not abundantly clear which series Nio belongs to, but signs point to Moto G.







Next up, we have an entry-level phone which is supposedly internally known as the Next up, we have an entry-level phone which is supposedly internally known as the Motorola Ibiza . It could be one of the first devices to come with an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 400-series 5G mobile chip (SM4350) presumably known within the company as "Holi."



Ibiza, which is identified by the model number XT2137, is expected to sport a 90Hz display with a resolution of 720 x 1600. The 13MP front camera will be housed in a waterdrop notch.



The Holi chip will be paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.



The phone will reportedly flaunt a triple camera array with a 48MP sensor (s5k5e9) made by Samsung, a 5MP unit (s5k5e9), and an OmniVision-made 2MP module for collecting depth information.



The device will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and it will come pre-installed with Android 11.