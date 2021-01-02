Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View

Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View
Motorola Android 5G

Motorola looks to start 2021 on a strong note with an affordable flagship and a low-tier 5G phone

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jan 02, 2021, 2:29 PM
Motorola looks to start 2021 on a strong note with an affordable flagship and a low-tier 5G phone
Motorola is all set to launch two new devices this quarter, per a new scoop from TechnikNews and XDA Developers'  Adam Conway.

First up, we have a previously rumored budget flagship which is codenamed "Nio." The phone, which carries the model number XT2125, will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which will be mated with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A 12GB / 256GB variant might also be in the pipeline.


In the display department, a Full-HD + (1080 × 2520) panel with a refresh rate of at least 90Hz is expected. If an earlier leak is to go by, the screen will measure in at 6.7-inches.

Nio could feature a triple camera system with OmniVision Technologies' 64MP sensor (OV64B), a 16MP  ultra-wide-angle unit (ov16a10), and a 2MP depth module (ov02b1b). The phone may feature a dual front-facing camera array with a 16MP sensor (OV16A1Q) and an 8MP Samsung-made unit (S5K4H7). 


The device will seemingly support two SIM cards and it will run Android 11.

According to previously available information, Nio will pack a 5,000mAh battery and it may also offer a Samsung DeX-like desktop interface called DisplayPort Alternate Mode. It is not abundantly clear which series Nio belongs to, but signs point to Moto G. 


Next up, we have an entry-level phone which is supposedly internally known as the Motorola Ibiza. It could be one of the first devices to come with an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 400-series 5G mobile chip (SM4350) presumably known within the company as "Holi." 

Ibiza, which is identified by the model number XT2137, is expected to sport a 90Hz display with a resolution of 720 x 1600. The 13MP front camera will be housed in a waterdrop notch.

The Holi chip will be paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The phone will reportedly flaunt a triple camera array with a 48MP sensor (s5k5e9) made by Samsung, a 5MP unit (s5k5e9), and an OmniVision-made 2MP module for collecting depth information.

The device will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and it will come pre-installed with Android 11.

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung squeezes in one last Galaxy S21 teaser before the new year
Popular stories
Samsung is delivering the perfect New Year's gift to global Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra users
Popular stories
The redesigned LG Stylo 7 5G leaks out in sharp new renders
Popular stories
Reserve Samsung's Galaxy S21 series in the US now and receive a (small) gift

Popular stories

Popular stories
The nearly $600 Xiaomi Mi 11 flagship costs the same to make as the iPhone 12
Popular stories
The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hits a new all-time low price
Popular stories
The redesigned LG Stylo 7 5G leaks out in sharp new renders
Popular stories
Join T-Mobile's new campaign and help demonstrate its advantage in 5G coverage over Verizon, AT&T
Popular stories
S Pen might not be the only thing Galaxy S21 series borrows from the Galaxy Note 20
Popular stories
T-Mobile quietly reveals two essential dates from its Sprint shutdown timeline

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless