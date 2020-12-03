iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Motorola Android

Motorola's first Moto G powered by the Snapdragon 800-series has leaked

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Dec 03, 2020, 12:10 PM
Motorola's first Moto G powered by the Snapdragon 800-series has leaked
Days after Motorola teased a 2021 Moto G phone powered by the Snapdragon 800-series, reliable leaker Evan Blass has come forward with more details and even a live image.

Motorola's first Moto G powered by the Snapdragon 800-series


The final Moto G branding still hasn’t been finalized but, as suspected, the device Motorola was referencing earlier this week is the one known inside the company as Motorola Nio at the moment.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 has been selected as the chipset, per leaked information, and sits next to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard. There are indications of a more impressive 12/256GB version, though.

When it comes to the design department, Motorola is once again recycling some components. It has borrowed the 6.7-inch display used on the Moto G 5G Plus earlier this year, as corroborated by the leaked live image.

An image of the rear still hasn’t leaked, but the back panel could closely resemble that of the Moto G 5G Plus. The reason being that Motorola seems to have chosen its camera layout as the new default option.

The camera system itself won’t be the same, however. Motorola has gone for a 64-megapixel main camera, possibly borrowed from the Moto G9 Plus, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Sitting inside the punch holes up front is a 16-megapixel camera and 8-megapixel secondary shooter.

Besides these features, the Motorola Nio boasts a 5,000mAh battery and Android 11 straight out of the box. The latter is coupled with support for a new Samsung Dex-like desktop mode.

Could this be some form of a budget flagship?


The Motorola Nio should arrive in the first quarter of 2021 as the next entry in the Moto G family. Pricing remains unconfirmed, but the chipset indicates that it could be positioned as an upper-midrange product or even a budget flagship.

