Motorola's first Moto G powered by the Snapdragon 800-series has leaked

Could this be some form of a budget flagship?

The Motorola Nio should arrive in the first quarter of 2021 as the next entry in the Moto G family. Pricing remains unconfirmed, but the chipset indicates that it could be positioned as an upper-midrange product or even a budget flagship.

The camera system itself won’t be the same, however. Motorola has gone for a 64-megapixel main camera, possibly borrowed from the Moto G9 Plus , a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Sitting inside the punch holes up front is a 16-megapixel camera and 8-megapixel secondary shooter.Besides these features, the Motorola Nio boasts a 5,000mAh battery and Android 11 straight out of the box. The latter is coupled with support for a new Samsung Dex-like desktop mode.