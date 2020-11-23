iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Motorola Android

New Motorola flagship to arrive in early 2021, but it won't be a Galaxy S21 rival

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Nov 23, 2020, 4:42 AM
Motorola made a comeback to the high-end smartphone segment in April and it seems there are no plans to retreat. A new report reveals the brand is developing another device due for release in 2021.

The Snapdragon 865, not the upcoming Snapdragon 875


The smartphone in question is reportedly codenamed ‘Nio’ and goes by the model number XT2125. Unlike most other 2021 flagships, though, it uses the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset as the Motorola Edge+ rather than the unannounced Snapdragon 875.

At the moment, the available data points towards 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard. However, if that isn't enough, you'll be pleased to know there are indications of a more impressive 12/256GB model. 

All of this sits alongside a Full-HD+ (2520 x 1080p) display of an unknown size that offers a high refresh rate. At minimum, the latter will be 90Hz, although 120Hz capabilities shouldn’t be ruled out just yet.

Sitting above the screen are two selfie cameras – a 16-megapixel sensor and 8-megapixel shooter – that sit inside a punch hole cut-out.

The rear, on the other hand, is said to be fitted with a 64-megapixel main camera, which has previously been seen on the Moto G9 Plus, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Motorola’s Nio looks set to arrive in the first quarter of 2021 with Android 11 on board. Pricing remains to be confirmed, but the presence of an older processor suggests it’ll be a so-called budget flagship.

