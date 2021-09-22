The Moto G Pure leaks in full ahead of a release at an undoubtedly great price

The Moto G Pure leaks in full ahead of a release at an undoubtedly great price0
Despite what the name might suggest, the freshly leaked Moto G Pure looks like an even humbler affair than the Moto E40 from at least one key standpoint, lacking the 90Hz display refresh rate support that could make the latter device special in the sub-$300 or sub-$200 segment.
Like so many Moto G-series smartphones before it, the 6.5-inch Pure is expected to shine in the battery life department thanks to a reasonably large 4,000mAh cell, as well as the frugal aforementioned SoC and a display unlikely to break the HD+ resolution barrier.
Compared to the Nokia G10, the Moto G Pure should come with a more premium design made from a combination of plastic and metal while also rocking a significantly more advanced 48MP primary rear-facing shooter. But the rear camera setup will purportedly only include a 2MP secondary depth sensor, and the 3GB RAM count and 32 gigs of storage space inside the entry-level configuration strongly suggest this thing will not start higher than $200 stateside.