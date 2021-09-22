The Moto G Pure leaks in full ahead of a release at an undoubtedly great price





Despite what the name might suggest, the freshly leaked Moto G Pure looks like an even humbler affair than the Moto E40 from at least one key standpoint, lacking the 90Hz display refresh rate support that could make the latter device special in the sub-$300 or sub-$200 segment.





On the decidedly bright side of things, the low to mid-end Moto G Pure is tipped to sport an undoubtedly high-quality (although presumably low-res) AMOLED screen while packing the same modest MediaTek Helio G25 processor as the Nokia G10 or Moto E7





Like so many Moto G-series smartphones before it, the 6.5-inch Pure is expected to shine in the battery life department thanks to a reasonably large 4,000mAh cell, as well as the frugal aforementioned SoC and a display unlikely to break the HD+ resolution barrier.









Compared to the Nokia G10 , the Moto G Pure should come with a more premium design made from a combination of plastic and metal while also rocking a significantly more advanced 48MP primary rear-facing shooter. But the rear camera setup will purportedly only include a 2MP secondary depth sensor, and the 3GB RAM count and 32 gigs of storage space inside the entry-level configuration strongly suggest this thing will not start higher than $200 stateside.





Of course, US availability is not yet a given, and neither is the unreleased handset's future presence on our list of the best sub-$300 phones out there. For what it's worth, the undoubtedly 4G LTE-limited Moto G Pure is also pretty much confirmed to feature a good old fashioned headphone jack and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner while likely supporting 10W charging speeds as well.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up