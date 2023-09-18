Here is Motorola’s next cheap tablet coming to India, the Moto Tab G84

Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Motorola is gearing up for another launch, at least according to the latest rumors. A new tablet dubbed Moto Tab G84 is supposed to make its debut in India very soon (not to be confused with Motorola’s recently launched Moto G84 smartphone).

The Moto Tab G84 recently appeared in leaked images (via @Sudhanshu1414), although the design doesn’t say too much about the tablet. The Moto Tab G84 looks very much like a rebranded Lenovo tablet but is hard to tell which one is a 100 percent match.

Looks aside, the Moto Tab G84 seems like a standard affordable tablet. The slate is said to pack an 8-megapixel main camera, 2x2 JBL-tuned speakers (Dolby Audio support), and support for magnetic keyboard and cover.

A selfie camera is visible in the images as well, along with the USB-C port. The tablet seems to lack a 3.5mm audio jack, which might be a deal-breaker for some customers.

The leaked images don’t come with any details regarding the tablet’s price and availability, so your guess is as good as ours. On the bright side, we do know that it will be introduced in India sooner rather than later, so stay tuned for more on this one.

