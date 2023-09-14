The Moto G84 5G is an affordable phone with decent specs and an OLED screen

Performance and power

The rear main camera brings all the bells and whistles on the Moto G84 5G: it’s a 50 MP camera system with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) which is extremely helpful, even if you don’t have shaky hands.Another selling point is the addition of the Ultra Pixel technology to the Moto G84 5G. It comes useful in low-light situations (a true challenge for any camera) and works its magic by combining every four pixels on the image sensor into one larger Ultra Pixel. The result is better light sensitivity, which translates to brighter, sharper and overall better images.The rear main camera incorporates a 1/1.5" sensor, the lens comes at f/1.88 aperture.The rear 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide camera doubles as a macro camera and offers a 118° field of view (approximately resembling a 13mm lens on a full-frame sensor, if that’s how you want to think of it).The front camera is doubling the ultrawide setup’s pixel numbers, coming at 16 MP, but offers a slightly darker f/2.45 aperture.As far as the shooting modes go, users will find the following on the rear camera: Ultra-Res, Pro (w/ Long Exposure), 360° Panorama, Live Photo Filters, Dual Capture, Night Vision, Portrait, Scan, Spot Color. There’s an AI system present, responsible for modes like Auto Smile Capture, Google Lens integration (won’t work in PRC), Shot Optimization, Auto Night Vision.The video you can shoot on the Moto G84 5G’s rear main camera is FullHD with an option to choose from 30 or 60fps, or you can go slow motion in HD for up to 120fps. The ultrawide/macro camera is recording FullHD videos at 30fps.The Moto G84 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 5G that will come paired with either 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of storage for all those pictures and videos you’ll be shooting with the new camera (more on that in just a bit). You can expect Android 13 out of the box.