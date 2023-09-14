The Moto G84 5G is an affordable phone with decent specs and an OLED screen
Being a mid-ranger is not easy these days – with so many options it’s hard to stand out. All the major brands – Apple, Samsung, Google – and all the competition – OnePlus, Redmi, Honor (and many more), have a dog in the fight. Motorola is now presenting another “dog” for the fight, another attractive mid-ranger: meet the Moto G84 5G.
Now let’s go through the technical specifications a bit deeper:
Design, size and colors
The Moto G84 5G is thin and light with dimensions of 160.1 x 74.4 x 7.6mm. The weight is different for the different finishes: 166.8g for the plastic back variant and 168.3g for the vegan leather variant.
The Moto G84 5G is the first device in the Moto G family to feature a rather electrifying shade called Pantone Viva Magenta (that’s the Pantone Colour of the Year 2023). The color options also include Marshmallow Blue, available in the vegan leather finish as well, plus the final color option: Midnight Blue. This one features a matte plastic backing.
There’s IP54 water and dust rating protection, so you’ll be safe to take a call out in the rain if needed. Just don’t take it scuba diving with you!
Display
You better fold your small pocket pants and keep them deep in the wardrobe, because the Moto G84 5G comes with a 6.5" FHD+ pOLED display. The FHD+ resolution is 2400 x 1080 pixels, with a pixel density of 402 ppi. The pOLED stands for, if you can believe it, a variation of an OLED display. The letter “p” in pOLED refers to the use of a plastic substrate, instead of a glass one.
The Moto G84 5G promises over a billion color shades to the 10-bit depth and the DCI-P3 color space, plus a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The aspect ratio is 20:9, and the refresh rate is dynamic, going from 60Hz to 120Hz, depending on the situation.
Cameras and shooting modes
The rear main camera brings all the bells and whistles on the Moto G84 5G: it’s a 50 MP camera system with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) which is extremely helpful, even if you don’t have shaky hands.
Another selling point is the addition of the Ultra Pixel technology to the Moto G84 5G. It comes useful in low-light situations (a true challenge for any camera) and works its magic by combining every four pixels on the image sensor into one larger Ultra Pixel. The result is better light sensitivity, which translates to brighter, sharper and overall better images.
The rear main camera incorporates a 1/1.5" sensor, the lens comes at f/1.88 aperture.
The rear 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide camera doubles as a macro camera and offers a 118° field of view (approximately resembling a 13mm lens on a full-frame sensor, if that’s how you want to think of it).
The front camera is doubling the ultrawide setup’s pixel numbers, coming at 16 MP, but offers a slightly darker f/2.45 aperture.
As far as the shooting modes go, users will find the following on the rear camera: Ultra-Res, Pro (w/ Long Exposure), 360° Panorama, Live Photo Filters, Dual Capture, Night Vision, Portrait, Scan, Spot Color. There’s an AI system present, responsible for modes like Auto Smile Capture, Google Lens integration (won’t work in PRC), Shot Optimization, Auto Night Vision.
The video you can shoot on the Moto G84 5G’s rear main camera is FullHD with an option to choose from 30 or 60fps, or you can go slow motion in HD for up to 120fps. The ultrawide/macro camera is recording FullHD videos at 30fps.
Performance and power
The Moto G84 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 5G that will come paired with either 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of storage for all those pictures and videos you’ll be shooting with the new camera (more on that in just a bit). You can expect Android 13 out of the box.
Battery and charging
The phone packs a 5000mAh battery, that gives you the option for TurboPower 30W charging. In other words, just some minutes of TurboPower charging should give you hours of screen time.
Audio and speakers
The Moto G84 5G brings Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound by Motorola on its stereo speakers, plus, the makers announce it has improved bass, vocals and clarity, compared to previous models.
Connectivity
Apart from the 5G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, users will be able to expand the Moto G84 5G to a TV or monitor with Miracast support.
What’s more, by connecting it to a PC (the Motorola Ready For app is needed), users can access their phone apps and PC files all on the same screen. This includes sharing files and images between the two devices, using the mobile’s camera as a webcam, answering calls or responding to messages directly from the PC. For a successful connection, both devices must share the same Wi-Fi access point or must be connected via a USB-C cable.
What’s in the box
The in-box accessories vary by market, but overall they include a TurboPower 30W charger, a USB Type C cable, obligatory guides, a SIM tool and a protective case in some countries.
