The powerful JBL Xtreme 3 speaker is EXTREMELY affordable after unprecedented discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You'd probably never expect to find anything good or remotely useful in a sales event advertised as including "random tech stuff", but incredibly enough, Woot's latest promotional campaign that covers everything from phones to chargers, TVs, ultra-affordable smartwatches, and even retro radios is also making one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers around cheaper than ever before.
With ultra-powerful sound, top-shelf IP67 water and dust resistance, stellar battery life, and built-in powerbank functionality, the JBL Xtreme 3 normally costs $379.95, a price point at which this thing has managed to garner a very solid 4.6-star average from close to 5,000 Amazon customer ratings.
Of course, the decidedly robust and yet relatively easy-to-carry Xtreme 3 has been discounted many times since its commercial debut all the way back in 2020. But at least as far as we know, the speaker's buyers have never gotten the opportunity to save quite as much as they can right now.
We're talking a whopping $180 (or 47 percent) discount knocking that MSRP down to $199.95, with no refurbished or limited warranty shenanigans. That's right, you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units available in blue and black color options and backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty here, although if you're still hesitant about shopping at Woot, Amazon can hook you up with the same product at a decent but far less substantial $100 discount of its own.
While it pretty much goes without saying that this speaker doesn't fall into the "smart" category dominated globally by Amazon, its portability more than makes up for the lack of voice assistance. Unlike your everyday Echo or Google Nest, you can take the JBL Xtreme 3 with you wherever you want, get the party started, and keep the party going for up to 15 hours without having to find a power plug nearby.
Compared to the cheaper JBL Charge 5, for instance, the Xtreme 3 is obviously louder and more capable from an audio standpoint, rocking no less than four drivers and two bass radiators to "effortlessly deliver dynamic, immersive sound" with "plenty of detail." Not too shabby for just two Benjamins, eh?
