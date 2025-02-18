Motorola's $400 Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is now sold with $370 worth of freebies
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We all know Motorola makes some of the best budget 5G phones you can buy in the US, and while the value propositions of many of the company's Android mid-rangers is frequently improved by substantial discounts available at major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, the latest Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) deal is truly something special.
This offer comes directly from the handset manufacturer, which normally charges $399.99 for this pen-wielding 6.7-inch device in an unlocked variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage through the official online Motorola US store. While that list price is currently unchanged, bargain hunters will undoubtedly be delighted to see a second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 included at no extra cost at checkout without having to lift a finger.
The mid-range 11.5-inch slate also comes with a productivity-enhancing keyboard and its very own stylus in a 3-in-1 package that carries a regular price of $369.99. That's almost the full value of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) smartphone itself, and as you can imagine, it makes this phenomenal new deal both seemingly unbeatable and totally unprecedented.
Of course, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1-powered handset released less than a year ago with a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate-capable display in tow and a hefty 5,000mAh battery under the hood has been both heavily discounted and sold with amazing freebies a few different times in recent months. But none of those previous promotions (from Amazon, Best Buy, or Motorola) allowed you to save as much as 370 bucks, so this is really a chance you don't want to miss.
Granted, the Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) may not be the absolute best Android tablet available in 2025, having seen daylight more than two years ago and no longer being sold by itself by its Motorola-owning manufacturer. But that doesn't completely nullify its appeal when you consider that large 2K screen equipped with 120Hz refresh rate technology, the equally generous 7,700mAh battery squeezed into a reasonably thin and lightweight package, and above all, the aforementioned keyboard and stylus you don't need to pay anything extra for right now.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: