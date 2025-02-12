Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Budget gem Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) receives a generous 38% discount on Amazon, making it a steal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) shown from both the front and back, highlighting its dual rear cameras and sleek design.
The feeling of scoring a capable phone with a built-in stylus at a hefty discount is just unparalleled!

Okay, okay! Unparalleled may be a strong word, we agree. However, you can't deny how awesome it feels to snag a new smartphone at a bargain price. And with Amazon's current deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), not only do you have an opportunity to get this feeling again, but you also have the chance to get a stylus-powered phone on the cheap. How so?

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): Now $150 OFF on Amazon!

$150 off (38%)
Get the stylish Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for $150 off on Amazon. Score a capable stylus-powered phone with a beautiful display for just under $250. Don't miss this amazing deal—act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


The e-commerce giant is selling Motorola's latest phone with a built-in stylus at a massive 38% price cut right now. Thanks to this generous discount, you can get a unit for just under $250. As the device usually goes for about $400, you'll score sweet savings of around $150 if you hurry up and pull the trigger on this deal.

An offer that lets you save $150 and grab a phone for less than $250 is definitely one you can't afford to miss! However, the burning question remains, 'Is the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) worth my money?' And the answer is, 'definitely, at least at this price.'

Of course, being on the budget side, it won't wow you with fast performance, not like one of the best phones would. However, these cost an arm and a leg and we believe that for just under $250, the mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board offer good enough firepower. The phone can handle everyday tasks without breaking a sweat, and it can even run heavy games like Genshin Impact, though at more modest graphics settings.

In a similar way, the 50MP main camera on board doesn't quite match the snappers on the best camera phones. Nonetheless, it still takes sharp pictures with vibrant colors. What's more, you'll be able to enjoy these photos on a gorgeous 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 2400x1080 resolution, a fast 120Hz refresh rate, and 1200 nits of brightness. The screen offers pleasant visuals, and it's definitely one of the main highlights of this phone.

As you can see, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) offers quite a lot for its budget price. So, don't hesitate—get one for much less than usual now!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless