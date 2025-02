Budget gem Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) receives a generous 38% discount on Amazon, making it a steal

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): Now $150 OFF on Amazon! $150 off (38%) Get the stylish Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for $150 off on Amazon. Score a capable stylus-powered phone with a beautiful display for just under $250. Don't miss this amazing deal—act fast and save while you can! Buy at Amazon

The e-commerce giant is selling Motorola 's latest phone with a built-in stylus at a massive 38% price cut right now. Thanks to this generous discount, you can get a unit for just under $250. As the device usually goes for about $400, you'll score sweet savings of around $150 if you hurry up and pull the trigger on this deal.An offer that lets you save $150 and grab a phone for less than $250 is definitely one you can't afford to miss! However, the burning question remains, 'Is the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) worth my money?' And the answer is, 'definitely, at least at this price.'Of course, being on the budget side, it won't wow you with fast performance, not like one of the best phones would. However, these cost an arm and a leg and we believe that for just under $250, the mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board offer good enough firepower. The phone can handle everyday tasks without breaking a sweat, and it can even run heavy games like Genshin Impact, though at more modest graphics settings.In a similar way, the 50MP main camera on board doesn't quite match the snappers on the best camera phones . Nonetheless, it still takes sharp pictures with vibrant colors. What's more, you'll be able to enjoy these photos on a gorgeous 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 2400x1080 resolution, a fast 120Hz refresh rate, and 1200 nits of brightness. The screen offers pleasant visuals, and it's definitely one of the main highlights of this phone.As you can see, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) offers quite a lot for its budget price. So, don't hesitate—get one for much less than usual now!