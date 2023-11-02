It's still 2023, but the Moto G Power 5G (2024) mid-ranger has already leaked in glorious renders

a lot of headlines with revealing leaks and in-depth reports on specs and features long before actually going official, mid-range products from brands like While it's certainly not unusual to see new members of hugely popular high-end handset families like Samsung's Galaxy S or Z makeof headlines with revealing leaks and in-depth reports on specs and features long before actually going official, mid-range products from brands like Motorola rarely enjoy a similar level of attention from your typical tipsters, rumormongers, and industry insiders.





That makes today's Moto G Power 5G (2024) exposé pretty noteworthy and significant, absolutely blowing the cover of a middling phone likely to see daylight several months down the line at a fittingly middling price tag.





Of course, we have no idea exactly when this thing is supposed to be released and how much it will cost, although the $299.99 Moto G Power 5G (2023) launched back in April could be used to set up some fairly realistic expectations on both those points.





After all, the 2024 edition of Motorola's chief mid-end battery life heavyweight looks an awful lot like its 2023 predecessor at first glance in the undoubtedly reliable factory CAD-based renders revealed by @OnLeaks in collaboration with MySmartPrice earlier today.









The centered hole punch and relatively thick "chin" don't seem to be going anywhere, helping the Moto G Power 5G (2024) both look "modern" and keep production costs in check, with the screen real estate interestingly expected to expand from 6.5 to 6.7 inches.





Because the bezels don't look very different all in all, it should come as no surprise that the larger display will make the 2024 5G-enabled G Power grow in its entirety compared to its forerunner from this year, bumping the device height up from 163.1 to 167.3mm and the width from 74.8 to 76.4mm while keeping the 8.5mm profile unchanged.





It remains to be seen if the battery size department will undergo any changes to further solidify this bad boy's position as the best mid-range phone to buy for road warriors. Given the screen size increase, we can certainly hope to see a 6,000 or at least 5,500mAh or so cell slotted under the hood of the G Power 5G (2024), but alas, no specifications are disclosed or rumored at this point.



