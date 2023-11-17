Amazon slashes the price of the budget-friendly Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 for Black Friday, turning it into a real bargain
If you are in the market for a new stylus-powered phone, you are probably eyeing Samsung's current top-of-the-line handset, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. After all, the phone packs incredible top-tier performance, takes amazing photos and has a gorgeous display. However, its biggest downside is that it's extremely expensive, and not that many people are willing to spend that amount of cash on a new smartphone.
While the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 may not match the firepower of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it costs a fraction of the price and offers solid performance for such an affordable handset. It comes equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 6GB of RAM and has the necessary firepower to deal with daily tasks like browsing the web and socials without any hiccups.
As for the phone's battery life, it sports a big 5,000mAh power cell that has enough juice to last you the whole day without any top-ups.
The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 has a lot to offer despite its budget price tag. Also, this bad boy is currently a real steal with Amazon's huge Black Friday discount. This is why we are strongly encouraging you to snatch a brand-new Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 at a discounted price now while you still can.
Fortunately for you, you can now score an even better deal than a Galaxy S23 Ultra since Amazon is currently selling another phone with a stylus, decent performance, and a budget-friendly price tag. The phone in question is the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, which is currently 38% off its price on Amazon and can now be yours for $150 less than usual.
Since cameras are also pretty important, we should mention that the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 also takes pretty awesome photos for a smartphone in the budget segment. Furthermore, its 50MP main camera can capture videos in up to 4K at 30fps, while its 16MP selfie snapper can record clips but at a lower 1080p resolution.
